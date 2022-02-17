Ukraine tensions send U.S. stocks and bond yields lower
Stocks and bond yields fell sharply Thursday on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility that Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets.
The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop in two weeks and first decline in three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points and the Nasdaq composite slid 2.9%. The losses wiped out the major indexes' weekly gains.
Bond yields fell and dragged banks lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.97% from 2.04% late Wednesday. Bank of America slid 3.4%.
The S&P 500 fell 94.75 points to 4,380.26. The index is now 8.7% below the all-time high it set on Jan. 3. The Dow slid 622.24 points, or 1.8%, to 34,312.03, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 407.38 points to 13,716.72.
Small company stocks also fell broadly. The Russell 2000 index gave up 51.22 points, or 2.5%, to 2,028.09.
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates hit 3.92%, highest since 2019
WASHINGTON | Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this week, approaching levels not seen since 2019.
The average rate on a 30-year loan reached 3.92%, up from 3.69% the previous week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the long-term rate was 2.81%.
The last time the 30-year rate was higher was in May of 2019 when it reached 3.99%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 3.15% from 2.93% one week earlier. It stood at 2.21% a year ago. It last breached 3% in March of 2020, just at the pandemic was breaking in the U.S.
Weekly U.S. jobless claims up, but remain historically low
WASHINGTON | Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose last week but remain near historically low levels, reflecting relatively few layoffs across the economy.
Jobless claims rose by 23,000 to 248,000 for the week ending Feb. 12, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Claims were revised upward to 225,000 the previous week.
Yet the four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 10,500 to 243,250. It was the second straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the U.S.
In total, fewer than 1.6 million Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 5, a decrease of about 26,000 from the previous week.
Biden: Infrastructure plan gives $1B for Great Lakes cleanup
LORAIN, Ohio | President Joe Biden declared Thursday that a $1 billion infusion from the bipartisan infrastructure deal would restore the Great Lakes harbors and tributary rivers that have been polluted by industrial toxins.
The $1 billion for the Great Lakes from the bipartisan measure enacted in November, combined with annual funding through an ongoing recovery program, will enable agencies by 2030 to finish work on 22 sites designated a quarter-century ago as among the region's most degraded, officials said Thursday.
The lakes provide drinking water for 40 million people and underpin the economy in eight Northeastern and Midwestern states and two Canadian provinces. They fueled a 20th century industrial boom that generated wealth and jobs but caused ecological devastation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.