Germany sees possible Russian 'blockade' of key gas pipeline
BERLIN | Germany's vice chancellor said Thursday he suspects that Russia may not resume natural gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after planned maintenance work in July, complicating the outlook for this winter.
Russia reduced gas flows to Germany, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia this month, just as European Union countries scramble to refill storage facilities with the fuel used to generate electricity, power industry and heat homes in the winter.
Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom has blamed a technical problem for the reduction in gas flowing through Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. The company said equipment being refurbished in Canada was stuck there because of Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
German leaders have rejected that explanation and called the reductions a political move.
Slightly fewer Americans apply for jobless claims last week
WASHINGTON | Slightly fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, reflecting a robust job market despite rising job cuts in some sectors of the economy that have cooled in recent months.
Applications for jobless aid for the week ending June 25 ticked down to 231,000, a decline of 2,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally represent the number of layoffs.
The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 7,250 from the previous week, to 231,750.
New semi trailers to have stronger rear impact crash guards
DETROIT | Starting in about two years, all new semi trailers in the U.S. will have to have stronger guards to stop cars from sliding under them in rear-end crashes.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday that it finalized the requirement. Manufacturers will get time to design changes to strengthen the guards so they prevent most rear underride crashes.
Such guards have been sought by safety advocates for years to prevent the crashes, which often are deadly.
Delta pays $10.5 million to settle post office allegations
WASHINGTON | Delta Air Lines has agreed to pay $10.5 million to settle allegations that it falsified information about deliveries of international mail that it was contracted to carry, including mail sent to U.S. soldiers deployed overseas.
The Justice Department said Thursday that Delta was hired by the U.S. Postal Service to collect mail from several locations including Defense Department and State Department installations.
The Atlanta-based airline was supposed to scan mail that it hauled to document when it was delivered. Federal officials accused Delta of falsifying records to avoid penalties for mail that was late or sent to the wrong location.
