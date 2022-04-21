Yellen says new $500M is 'only the beginning' of Ukraine aid
WASHINGTON | The United States is providing an additional $500 million in financial assistance to Ukraine to help the beleaguered country sustain salaries, pensions and other government programs while it fends off Russia's invasion.
"We plan to deploy this direct aid to Ukraine as soon as possible, to be used on the most urgent needs," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday. "We know this is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild."
The new funding is on top of $500 million in economic aid that President Joe Biden unveiled in March.
Yellen said Thursday that the U.S. was continuing to "tighten the vise of our economic pressure campaign."
Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970
WASHINGTON | Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.
Jobless claims fell by 2,000 to 184,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which levels out week-to-week volatility, rose by 4,500 to 177,250.
About 1.42 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment benefits in the week of April 9, the fewest since February 21, 1970.
Two years after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the economy into a brief but devastating recession, American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security. Weekly applications for unemployment aid, which broadly track with layoffs, have remained consistently below the pre-pandemic level of 225,000.
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates highest in 12 years
WASHINGTON | Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose for the seventh straight week, climbing to their highest level in more than a decade.
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 5.11% from 5% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. The last time it was higher was in April of 2010 when it reached 5.21%. By contrast, a year ago the 30-year rate stood at 2.97%.
The average rates in recent months are the fastest pace of increases since 1994.
Median home prices in March jumped 15% from a year ago at this time to $375,300. That's an all-time high on data going back to 1999, NAR said.
Report: Chinese credit card processor rebuffs Russian banks
BEIJING | China's credit card processor has refused to work with banks in Russia for fear of being targeted by sanctions over its war on Ukraine, cutting off a possible alternative after Visa and Mastercard stopped serving them, according to the Russian news outlet RBC.
UnionPay's decision affects Sberbank, Russia's biggest commercial bank, and smaller institutions, RBC reported Wednesday. It cited five unidentified sources in large Russian banks.
Mastercard and Visa suspended operations in Russia after the United States and other governments imposed trade and financial sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's government for its attack on Ukraine.
