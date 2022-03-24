American weekly jobless claims at lowest level since 1969
WASHINGTON | The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in 52 years as the U.S. job market continues to show strength in the midst of rising costs and an ongoing virus pandemic.
Jobless claims fell by 28,000 to 187,000 for the week ending March 19, the lowest since September of 1969, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.
The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, also fell to levels not seen in five decades. The Labor Department reported that the four week moving average tumbled to 211,750 from the previous week's 223,250.
In total, 1,350,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended March 12, another five-decade low.
Southwest will add a fourth fare level to boost revenue
DALLAS | Southwest Airlines will add a fourth fare category as part of changes designed to attract more business travelers and boost revenue.
The new fare level will be priced higher than Southwest's cheapest tickets but below the airline's top two fare categories. Southwest executives think this will fill the large price gap between the cheapest fares, called Wanna Get Away, and more-expensive tickets.
Consumers who buy the new fare level, called Wanna Get Away Plus, will get 33% more frequent-flyer points than the basic ticket, and they will be able to transfer the value of a ticket to another Southwest customer.
Japan's Toshiba shareholders vote down restructuring plan
TOKYO | Shareholders of embattled Japanese electronics and energy giant Toshiba Corp. voted down a major restructuring plan on Thursday, in a setback for the company's management.
The plan proposed last month called for splitting Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. into two companies, one focused on infrastructure and the other on devices. The latter would have been spun off.
Some shareholders, including foreign investment funds and U.S.-based proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholders Services, opposed the plan.
Motorists flock to Chicago area gas stations for free fuel
CHICAGO | Long lines of cars stretched for blocks near Chicago-area gas stations on Thursday, signaling that a businessman who has made repeated runs for local and national office was footing the bill for motorists to top off their tanks for a second time.
Willie Wilson was giving gas away to motorists who showed up at four dozen gas stations. Some drivers waited for more more than an hour to collect their $50 worth of gasoline.
Motorists could keep filling up for free until Wilson's tab reached $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.