Honda Recall

People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom in 2022 in Tokyo. 

 Associated Press

Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem

DETROIT | Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs in the U.S. because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose. The recall covers certain CR-Vs from 2007 through 2011.

