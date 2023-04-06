Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
DETROIT | Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs in the U.S. because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose. The recall covers certain CR-Vs from 2007 through 2011.
They were sold or registered in 22 states and Washington, D.C., where salt is used to clear roads in the winter. U.S. safety regulators say in documents Thursday that salt can accumulate and cause corrosion, and the rear trailing arm can detach. That can cause drivers to lose control.
Rear trailing arms connect the rear axle to the chassis. Dealers will inspect the SUVs and install a support brace or repair the frame. If the frame is badly damaged, Honda may offer to buy the vehicle. Owners will be notified starting May 8.
Applications for jobless aid rising but still at low levels
The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid was higher over the past few months than the government had initially reported, reflecting a modest rise in layoffs as the economy has slowed in the face of higher interest rates.
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of applications has exceeded 200,000 since early February — above previous estimates, though still relatively low by historical standards.
The department has revised its estimates of the number of weekly applications for jobless benefits under a new formula it is using to reflect seasonal adjustments. The new formula is intended to more accurately capture seasonal patterns in job losses.
For the week that ended April 1, the number of Americans applying for jobless aid was 228,000, the government estimated. That was down from 246,000 in the previous week and 247,000 in the week before that. Using its new seasonal adjustment formula, the government revised up each of those figures by nearly 50,000.
Average 30-year mortgage rate dips as spring season opens
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dipped for the fourth straight week, a good sign for potential home buyers and a real estate market that's been mostly cold since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates more than a year ago.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.28% from 6.32% the previous week. The average rate last year at this time was 4.72%.
The average long-term mortgage rate hit 7.08% in the fall — a two-decade high.
The recent decline in mortgage rates is good news for prospective homebuyers, many of whom were pushed to the sidelines during the past year as the Federal Reserve cranked up its main borrowing rate nine straight times in a bid to tamp down persistent, four-decade high inflation.
