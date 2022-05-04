EU takes major step toward Russian oil ban, new sanctions
BRUSSELS — The European Union's top official on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia and target the country's biggest bank and major broadcasters in a sixth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, proposed having EU member nations phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.
The proposals must be unanimously approved to take effect and are likely to be the subject of fierce debate. Von der Leyen conceded that getting all 27 member countries — some of them landlocked and highly dependent on Russia for energy supplies — to agree on oil sanctions "will not be easy."
Elon Musk asked to testify on Twitter by U.K. Parliament
LONDON | A British parliamentary committee scrutinizing draft online safety legislation has invited Elon Musk to discuss his plans to buy Twitter and the changes he's proposing for the social media platform.
Parliament's digital committee asked the Tesla CEO on Wednesday to give evidence about his proposals "in more depth."
Musk said it's too early to give an answer.
"I am honored and thank the Parliament for their invitation, but it would be premature at this time to accept, given that there has not yet been a shareholder vote" to approve the deal, he said in an email to The Associated Press.
The committee said it's interested in Musk's plans, especially his intention to roll out verification for all users, which echoes its own recommendations to the U.K. government.
After another strong quarter, CVS raises outlook for 2022
COVID-19 vaccines and tests for the virus continue to boost CVS Health and the health care giant raised its annual forecast after yet another strong quarter.
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager also processed more prescriptions and added customers to its health insurance business in a better-than-expected performance.
The company said Wednesday that it administered more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines in the first quarter. That represented a big drop from the over 20 million that it administered in the last quarter of 2021, when customers sought boosters and many children began getting shots.
Moderna Q1 profit triples on robust COVID vaccine sales
COVID-19 vaccine sales helped Moderna triple its net income in a better-than-expected first quarter.
The vaccine maker said Wednesday that revenue from its coronavirus preventive shots jumped to $5.92 billion from $1.73 billion in last year's quarter, when the vaccines were debuting in most markets.
More than 217 million doses of Moderna's Spikevax vaccine have been administered in the U.S., where it is one of three approved options for adults. Pfizer's Comrinaty shots are the most commonly used, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A vaccine from Johnson & Johnson ranks third.
