How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday 9/9/2022
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, breaking a three-week losing streak.
The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.5% on Friday, but is still well below where it was in mid-August. Big gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq composite even higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed, as did small-company stocks.
All 11 industry sectors of the S&P 500 rose, including energy stocks, which caught a break from recent declines thanks to an upturn in oil prices.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 61.18 points, or 1.5%, to 4,067.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 377.19 points, or 1.2%, to 32,151.71. The Nasdaq rose 250.18 points, or 2.1%, to 12,112.31. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 35.94 points, or 1.9%, to 1,882.85.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 143.10 points, or 3.6%. The Dow is up 833.27 points, or 2.7%. The Nasdaq is up 481.44 points, or 4.1%. The Russell 2000 is up 73.10 points, or 4%.
Burger King investing $400m in U.S. revamp to boost sales
Burger King plans to invest $400 million in its U.S. restaurants over the next two years to update its stores and boost flagging sales.
The burger chain said Friday the investment includes $250 million to revamp stores and update technology and kitchen equipment and $120 million for heavier advertising. Burger King also plans to spend $30 million upgrading its app to offer smoother ordering and personalized deals.
The moves come after several years of disappointing sales at Burger King's 7,058 U.S. stores.
Wendy's overtook Burger King as the No. 2 U.S. fast food chain by sales in 2020 and retained that spot in 2021, according to Technomic, a consulting company.
North Carolina wins Wolfspeed semiconductor materials plant
RALEIGH, N.C. | A North Carolina-based semiconductor company announced Friday it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers, which is emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products.
Wolfspeed Inc. said it plans to create 1,800 new jobs by the end of 2030 at a location in Chatham County, about 45 miles southwest of its Durham headquarters.
Wolfspeed could benefit from $775 million in cash incentives, infrastructure improvements and other sweeteners from North Carolina and local governments and the state legislature to build on the outskirts of Siler City, according to a state document. The lion's share would be in the form of local property tax rebates.
German gas importer VNG seeks help from government
BERLIN | German gas importer VNG is seeking help from the government after cuts to Russian gas supplies forced it to buy gas at far higher prices on the market to fulfill its supply contracts.
Energy company EnBW, which has a majority stake in VNG, said Friday that its subsidiary was submitting an application for "stabilization measures" to the Economy Ministry "to avert further damage and to enable the VNG Group's business operations as a whole to continue."
Ministry spokesman Robert Saeverin said the application had been received but declined to comment on what measures might be considered.
VNG supplies gas to about 400 municipal utilities and industrial operators and met about 20% of German gas requirements last year, according to EnBW.
