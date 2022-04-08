How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks ended mostly lower after another day of drifting around Friday, leaving the market with its first losing week in the last four. Gains for energy companies were offset by declines in tech stocks.
Treasury yields continued to move higher as traders brace for the Federal Reserve to press the brakes on the economy more aggressively to beat down inflation.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 11.93 points, or 0.3%, to 4,488.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.55 points, or 0.4%, to 34,721.12. The Nasdaq fell 186.30 points, or 1.3%, to 13,711. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.24 points, or 0.8%, to 1,994.56.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 57.58 points, or 1.3%. The Dow fell 97.15 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq fell 550.50 points, or 3.9%. The Russell 2000 is down 96.55 points, or 4.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 277.90 points, or 5.8%. The Dow is down 1,617.18 points, or 4.5%. The Nasdaq is down 1,933.97 points, or 12.4%. The Russell 2000 is down 250.75 points, or 11.2%.
Musk says Tesla will build vehicle to be a robotaxi
AUSTIN, Texas | Tesla will build a vehicle dedicated for use as a robotaxi, and it will start making three new vehicles next year, CEO Elon Musk told fans at a party celebrating the opening of a Texas factory.
Musk didn’t give details of the robotaxi other than to say it will “look quite futuristic.” He also said Tesla will start building the Cybertruck pickup at its new factory near Austin, Texas, next year. After that, it will start building a new Roadster and an electric semi, he said.
Judge rules for Trump Organization in golf course fight
NEW YORK | Former President Donald Trump’s company can keep running a public golf course in the Bronx, a judge ruled Friday, saying New York City offered a baseless rationale for canceling the Trump Organization’s contract after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year.
The ruling sends the matter back to the city “for further proceedings.” It wasn’t immediately clear what those might be. The city Law Department said it was disappointed in the decision and was reviewing legal options.
The Trump Organization declared the decision a victory for the company and “a win for justice.”
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker convicted in plot to loot fund
NEW YORK | A former Goldman Sachs banker was convicted Friday of bribery and other corruption charges accusing him of participating in a $4.5 billion scheme to ransack the Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MDB.
A jury reached the verdict at the U.S. trial of Roger Ng in federal court in Brooklyn. Jurors had heard nearly two months of evidence about tens of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks allegedly orchestrated by Malaysian financier and fugitive socialite Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.
—From AP reports
