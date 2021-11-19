How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Friday, though gains for several tech companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high and its first close over 16,000 points.
The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. A choppy several days of trading left the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher for the week and the Dow lower.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 6.58 points, or 0.1%, to 4,697.96.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 268.97 points, or 0.7%, to 35,601.98.
The Nasdaq rose 63.73 points, or 0.4%, to 16,057.44.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.43 points, or 0.9%, to 2,343.16.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 15.11 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 498.33 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 196.48 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 68.62 points, or 2.8%.
Survey shows continued growth in rural economy in November
OMAHA, Neb. | The economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states remains on the rise, but confidence in the economy's future continues to drop, according to a new monthly survey of bankers in region released Thursday.
The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index rose in November to 67.7 from October's 66.1. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy.
"Solid grain prices, the Federal Reserve's record-low interest rates and growing exports have underpinned the Rural Mainstreet Economy," said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey. "USDA data show that 2021 year-to-date agriculture exports are more than 23.2% above that for the same period in 2020. This has been an important factor supporting the Rural Mainstreet economy."
But the survey's confidence index, which reflects bank CEO expectations for the economy six months out, sank for the fifth straight month to 48.4 in November. That's the lowest level since August of last year and down from October's 51.8.
Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
Europe's central banker: Not adding to pinch with rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany | The head of the European Central Bank warned that high oil and gas prices are hitting consumers in the 19 countries that use the euro harder than in other major economies and underlined that the bank won't add to the squeeze by raising interest rates anytime soon.
Christine Lagarde's message that it's "highly unlikely" the bank will increase borrowing rates from record lows next year comes as other central banks around the world, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are beginning to withdraw extraordinary stimulus measures that propped up their economies during the coronavirus pandemic.
The European Central Bank sees higher consumer prices as stemming from transitory factors that "are likely to fade" in coming months, Lagarde said in the text of a speech delivered Friday at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress. Those include high oil and gas prices and shortages of raw materials and parts as businesses struggle to meet stronger demand for goods.
"We must not rush into a premature tightening when faced with passing or supply-driven inflation shocks," Lagarde said.
Central banks typically raise interest rates to cool off larger-than-desired price increases, leading to higher mortgage payments and more expensive loans. But the bank sees inflation falling to 1.5% by 2023, below its target of 2%.
Annual inflation hit 4.1% in October, the highest since 2008, with 2.2 percentage points of that from energy prices. The bank's stimulus is aimed at keeping borrowing costs for companies low to promote hiring and economic activity.
