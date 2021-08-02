Union: NLRB officer recommends
new vote for Amazon workers
The union that tried — and failed — to organize Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama may get a do-over.
The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on Monday said that a hearing officer for the National Labor Relations Board has recommended that the vote by workers in April to overwhelmingly reject the union be set aside and that another vote be held in its place. The hearing officer determined that Amazon violated labor law, according to the union.
Amazon countered in a statement that “our employees had a chance to be heard during a noisy time when all types of voices were weighing into the national debate, and at the end of the day, they voted overwhelmingly in favor of a direct connection with their managers and the company. Their voice should be heard above all else, and we plan to appeal to ensure that happens.”
The NLRB, which could not be reached for comment, has not yet issued a final decision, which would typically come two or three weeks after the initial recommendation.
The RWDSU said Monday it supports the initial recommendation by the hearing officer.
Zoom to pay $85M for privacy miscues at start
of pandemic
Zoom will pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that weak privacy controls opened too many peepholes into the personal information of users and that it was too easy for outsiders to disrupt video meetings during the early stages of the pandemic.
The proposed agreement must still be approved by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh. A hearing on the settlement is scheduled for Oct. 21 in San Jose, California.
Millions of people in the U.S. who have used Zoom since March 31, 2020, could be eligible for a slice of the settlement that was reached over the weekend. The payment amounts are expected to average $34 or $35 for those who subscribed to Zoom’s paid version, and $11 or $12 for the overwhelming majority who used the free version, based on estimates in court documents.
Ferrari earnings surge back to growth in
second quarter
MILAN | Luxury sports car maker Ferrari has surged back to second-quarter growth, posting a $245 million profit on Monday after seeing its earnings drop precipitously in the same period a year ago due to the pandemic shutdown.
Based in the northern Italian city of Maranello, Ferrari said net profit for the three months ending June 30 compared with 9 million euros last year, when the company was forced to shut production for seven weeks. It was also an improvement over the 184-million-euro profit posted in the same period of 2019, before the pandemic.
Foot Locker buying atmos, Eurostar
in pair of deals
Foot Locker is acquiring a pair of companies in deals worth over $1 billion.
The New York footwear and clothing company said Monday that it’s buying Text Trading Co., which owns and licenses Japanese retailer atmos, for $360 million. The transaction accelerates Foot Locker’s Asia-Pacific expansion.
Atmos, with fiscal 2020 revenue of about $175 million, has 49 stores worldwide.
Foot Locker Inc. also announced that it’s buying athletic footwear and clothing company Eurostar for $750 million.
Eurostar Inc. concentrates on Hispanic consumers, running 93 stores in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. The company had approximately $425 million in fiscal 2020 revenue.
—From AP reports
