How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks wound up mostly higher on Wall Street Friday after another day of bouncing around as traders try to figure out what's next for the economy.
It was a fitting ending for a bumpy week that had both gains and losses for major U.S. indexes. Treasury yields rose sharply again and crude oil prices rose moderately.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 22.90 points, or 0.5%, to 4,543.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.30 points, or 0.4%, to 34,861.24. The Nasdaq fell 22.54 points, or 0.2%, to 14,169.30. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.54 points, or 0.1%, to 2,077.98.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 79.94 points, or 1.8%. The Dow is up 106.31 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq is up 275.46 points, or 2%. The Russell 2000 is down 8.16 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 223.12 points, or 4.7%. The Dow is down 1,477.06 points, or 4.1%. The Nasdaq is down 1,475.67 points, or 9.4%. The Russell 2000 is down 167.33 points, or 7.5%.
US, EU sign data transfer deal to ease privacy concerns
BRUSSELS | The European Union and United States made a breakthrough in their yearslong battle over the privacy of data that flows across the Atlantic with a preliminary agreement Friday that paves the way for Europeans' personal information to be stored in the U.S.
President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the deal during Biden's stop in Brussels while on a European tour amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Business groups hailed the announcement, saying it will provide relief to thousands of companies, including tech giants like Google and Facebook, that faced uncertainty over their ability to send data between the U.S. and Europe, which has much stricter regulations on data privacy. Data may be related to employees or customers and users, and companies use it for all types of online advertising, purchases and communications.
Black News Channel shuts down days after ratings high
NEW YORK | The Black News Channel has pulled the plug after the 2-year-old venture failed to meet payroll and lost the backing of its biggest investor.
Princell Hair, the company's president and CEO, told employees Friday in a memo that the news network was ceasing live production and would file for bankruptcy. BNC was available in some 50 million homes with cable and satellite but had failed to attract many viewers.
The network, founded in 2020 by former GOP congressman J.C. Watts, hired more than 250 Black journalists and production personnel last year in a relaunch following an investment by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Kahn.
But it was consistently losing money, despite two rounds of layoffs, and Kahn decided to stop investing in it further. It is currently three weeks short of payroll, a company spokesman said.
