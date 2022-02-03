Bank of England hikes interest rates again as prices surge
LONDON | The Bank of England raised interest rates for the second time in three months on Thursday, putting the United Kingdom far ahead of the rest of Europe and the U.S. in moving to tame surging inflation that is squeezing consumers and businesses.
The bank's monetary policy committee voted 5-4 to boost its key rate to 0.5% from 0.25%, with the dissenting members arguing for a bigger increase. It also voted unanimously to begin reducing the bank's holdings of U.K. government debt and corporate bonds, which it had built up to bolster the economy since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.
U.K. consumer prices rose 5.4% in the year through December, the highest inflation rate in almost 30 years. And the squeeze is only going to get worse: Britain's energy regulator on Thursday announced a 54% increase in household gas and electricity prices in April, the same month income taxes are set to rise by 1.5%.
Jobless claims fall for second straight week
WASHINGTON | After three consecutive weeks of unemployment claims that appeared to rise in tandem with omicron, fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits for the second week in a row.
Jobless claims fell by 23,000 to 238,000 last week, from 261,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, rose by nearly 8,000 to 255,000. It was the fifth straight week of increases for the average, mirroring a surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country.
Japanese game maker Nintendo's profits hurt by chips crunch
TOKYO | Nintendo's profit for the nine months through December slipped 2.5%, as shortages of computer chips hurt production, the Japanese video game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises said Thursday.
Nintendo cut its forecast for Switch console sales for the fiscal year through March to 23 million machines. It had forecast 24 million units, previously slashed from an projection of 25.5 million units.
Europe's central bank worried about inflation but holds off
FRANKFURT, Germany | The head of the European Central Bank said record inflation could linger for "longer than expected" and appeared to open the door at least a crack for an interest rate increase this year.
Asked twice by journalists Thursday, Christine Lagarde declined to repeat previous comments that a rate hike was "very unlikely" this year. She said officials would pay careful attention to the numbers and revisit their inflation stance next month.
At the same time, she said the bank would stick with its schedule for withdrawing economic stimulus used to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which would leave only a little room for an increase this year. Any hike would have to follow the end of bond purchases, now slated for October.
