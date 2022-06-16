Fewer Americans apply for jobless aid last week
WASHINGTON | Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. job market remains strong in the face of rising inflation and interest rates.
Applications for jobless aid fell by 3,000 to 229,000 for the week ending June 11, down from the previous week's 232,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally represent the number of layoffs.
The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 2,750 from the previous week, to 218,500.
The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending June 4 was 1,312,000. That figure has hovered near 50-year lows for months.
Ferrari to make 80% hybrid and full-electric range by 2030
MILAN | Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari on Thursday outlined an electrification strategy that calls for 40% full-electric vehicles and 40% hybrid models by 2030.
CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed that the first electric car will be presented in 2025, with the first deliveries the following year.
Now, just four Ferrari models, or 20% of the range, are hybrid cars. Its first hybrid model was the limited edition La Ferrari launched in 2013, capitalizing on Formula 1 technology.
Qatar Airways posts record $1.5B profits ahead of World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Qatar Airways, one of the Mideast's largest carriers known for on-board comfort and luxury, said Thursday its profits over the past fiscal year topped $1.5 billion, marking the highest ever earnings for the state-owned carrier as it prepares to see a record surge in travelers for the upcoming FIFA World Cup soccer games.
Qatar Airways operates out of a gleaming new airport in the capital, Doha, on the eastern coastline of the Arabian Peninsula, where the World Cup will be held for the first time in the Middle East later this year.
The airline says revenue reached $14.4 billion, up 78% compared to last year. It carried 18.5 million passengers during the 2021-22 fiscal year, a more than 200% jump from the previous year.
Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges in California
SANTA ANA, Calif. | Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge in a federal court case in Southern California accusing him of cheating his clients out of millions of dollars.
Avenatti, who is in federal custody and representing himself in the case, made the plea during a court hearing in Santa Ana where he acknowledged cheating his clients but disagreed with federal prosecutors on how much.
Prosecutors said the plea — which the the 51-year-old lawyer offered without a deal — subjects Avenatti to as many as 83 years in prison. They said they will decide by Monday whether to try him on the remaining charges in a 36-count indictment accusing him of swindling clients by negotiating and collecting settlement payments on their behalf and funneling the money to accounts he controlled in addition to bank and bankruptcy fraud.
