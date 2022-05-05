More Americans apply for jobless aid last week
WASHINGTON | More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week but the total number of people collecting jobless aid is at its lowest level in more than 50 years.
Jobless claims in the U.S. rose by 19,000 to 200,000 for the week ending April 30, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally reflect the number of layoffs.
The four-week average for claims, which softens some of the weekly volatility, rose 8,000 from the previous week to 188,000.
The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending April 23 fell by 19,000 from the previous week, to 1,384,000. That's the fewest since January 17, 1970.
American workers are experiencing historically strong job security two years after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the economy into a brief but devastating recession. Weekly applications for unemployment aid have been consistently below the pre-pandemic level of 225,000 for most of this year, even as the overall economy contracted.
U.S. mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 5.27%, highest since 2009
WASHINGTON | Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates resumed their ascent this week, as the key 30-year loan reached its highest point since 2009.
The increases came in the week preceding the widely anticipated action by the Federal Reserve, announced Wednesday, to intensify its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point and signaling further large rate hikes to come. The Fed's move, its most aggressive since 2000, will bring higher costs for mortgages as well as credit cards, auto loans and other borrowing for individuals and businesses.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate rose to 5.27% from 5.1% last week, when it edged down after seven weeks of increases. By contrast, the average rate stood at 2.96% a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, jumped to 4.52% from 4.4% last week.
With inflation at a four-decade high, rising mortgage rates, elevated home prices and tight supply of homes for sale, homeownership has become less attainable, especially for first-time buyers.
Some economists suggest that home sales this year could decline as much as 10% from 2021 levels.
In a statement Wednesday following their two-day meeting, Fed policymakers noted that Russia's invasion and war on Ukraine is worsening inflation pressures by raising oil and food prices. Inflation, according to the Fed's preferred gauge, reached 6.6% last month, the highest in four decades. It has been accelerated by a combination of robust consumer spending, chronic supply bottlenecks and sharply higher gas and food prices.
Walgreens, Florida settle opioid costs lawsuit for $683M
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Walgreens pharmacy chain has reached a $683 million settlement with the state of Florida in a lawsuit accusing the company of improperly dispensing millions of painkillers that contributed to the opioid crisis, state officials said Thursday.
State Attorney General Ashley Moody said the deal was struck after four weeks of government evidence was presented at trial. Walgreens was the 12th and final defendant to settle with Florida, which will bring in more than $3 billion for the state to tackle opioid addiction and overdoses.
"We now go into battle armed and ready to fight back hard against this manmade crisis," Moody said at a news conference in Tampa. "I am glad that we have been able to end this monumental litigation and move past the courtroom."
Walgreens, based in Deerfield, Illinois, said in a statement the company did not admit wrongdoing in the deal, during which $620 million will be paid to the state over 18 years and a one-time sum of $63 million for attorney fees. Walgreens operates more than 9,000 stores in all 50 states, according to the company website. About 820 of those locations are in Florida.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has a tentative nationwide deal that includes $6 billion in cash from members of the Sackler family who own the company. In all, settlements, civil and criminal penalties around the country since 2007 have totaled over $45 billion, according to an Associated Press tally.
The Florida case hinged on accusations that as Walgreens dispensed more than 4.3 billion total opioid pills in Florida from May 2006 to June 2021, more than half contained one or more easily recognized red flags for abuse, fraud and addiction that the company should have noticed and acted upon.
The opioid epidemic has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the past two decades, counting those from prescription painkillers such as OxyContin and generic oxycodone as well as illicit drugs such as heroin and illegally produced fentanyl.
In the same case, CVS Health Corp. and CVS Pharmacy Inc. agreed to pay the state $484 million. Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. agreed to pay $195 million and Allergan PLC more than $134 million.
Florida has previously obtained millions of dollars in opioid settlements involving McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp.
DoorDash sales soar in Q1, but costs grow as well
DoorDash sales soared in the first quarter as it added new users, but the delivery company's losses also widened as it paid more to acquire partner businesses and drivers.
The San Francisco company said its revenue jumped 35% to $1.46 billion in the January-March period. That was well ahead of Wall Street's forecast of $1.38 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
DoorDash said its total orders grew 23% to 404 million, also topping analysts' expectations. It said average order frequency per customer reached a record high as the company added more DashPass members, who pay a $9.99 monthly fee for unlimited free deliveries.
Still, DoorDash's net loss widened to $167 million, from $110 million in the same period a year ago, as its sales and marketing expenses rose.
DoorDash said it lost 48 cents per share in the quarter, more than double the 21 cent loss Wall Street forecast.
DoorDash said it expects its acquisition of Finnish delivery service Wolt Enterprises to close in the second quarter. The $8.1 billion deal, announced last November, will bring DoorDash into 22 countries where it doesn't currently operate, including Germany, Sweden, Hungary and Israel.
DoorDash shares jumped more than 9% in after-hours trading.
