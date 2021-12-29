Nevada casinos go record 9 months with $1B in house winnings
LAS VEGAS — Nevada casinos set a record in November, reporting a ninth straight month of $1 billion or more in house winnings, gambling regulators said Wednesday, providing another sign that business in the nation's tourist-dependent gambling mecca has returned to pre-pandemic levels.
The $1.32 billion in casino winnings reported statewide last month was up from $1.22 billion in October, and almost reached the record $1.36 billion figure set last July, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported.
The streak beat the previous record of eight consecutive months set before the Great Recession, from October 2006 to May 2007, board senior analyst Michael Lawton said.
Nevada sports betting also set records — reaping a record $72 million in November on sports wagers totaling $1.1 billion.
SEC: Payday loan scheme bilks investors out of millions
MIAMI — The owner of a Miami-based payday loan company bilked hundreds of investors out of millions of dollars and repaid others with money he acquired from a Ponzi scheme, according to a newspaper report and federal regulators.
About 500 investors, many from South Florida's Venezuelan American community, were taken in by Efrain Betancourt Jr.'s sales pitch of high-interest returns on their investments in his short-term loan operation Sky Group USA, the Miami Herald reported.
The Securities and Exchange Commission in Miami filed a lawsuit against Betancourt, 33, and his company in September, the report noted. The agency accuses Betancourt of committing securities violations in a scheme that authorities describe as "affinity fraud."
In addition to the SEC complaint, a half-dozen other lawsuits and arbitration cases have been filed against Betancourt, according to the newspaper. He has not been criminally charged.
North Macedonia: New Social Democrat leader tapped for PM
SKOPJE, North Macedonia | North Macedonia's president Wednesday nominated Social Democrat party leader Dimitar Kovachevski to become the next prime minister.
The move follows the formal resignation last week of the country's center-left government to pave the way for new coalition talks. Kovachevski is set to replace Zoran Zaev, who stepped down as prime minister and party leader in the wake of multiple defeats in October in mayoral and local government elections.
A former deputy finance minister, the 47-year-old Kovachevski has allied with the small ethnic Albanian party, Alternative, to create a new coalition which would have 64 seats in the 120-member parliament.
He now has 20 days to formally propose a new government to parliament for ratification. The country's conservative opposition renewed calls Wednesday for an early general election.
Kovachevski vowed to make efforts to deal with economic insecurity exacerbated by the pandemic the priority of his new government.
