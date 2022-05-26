Female CEO's pay rose 26% in 2021, but ranks remain small
NEW YORK | Pay packages for the women who run S&P 500 companies jumped in 2021 as the economy recovered and stock prices and profits soared.
Median pay for the women occupying the corner office rose to nearly $16 million, according to the annual survey done by Equilar for The Associated Press. Still, experts say there's much more to be done to improve gender diversity in the corporate ranks and close the pay gap between men and women.
Female CEO median pay rose 26.4% in 2021 to $15.8 million, with 15 of the 18 women CEOs in the survey seeing an increase. Median means half made more than that level, and half made less. That was a bigger jump than that for male CEO's median pay, which rose 17.7% to $14.4 million. The overall median pay increased 17.1% to $14.5 million.
Average long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year loan at 5.1%
WASHINGTON | Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week for the second week in a row, though interest rates on the key 30-year home loan remain at decade-high levels.
Economic uncertainty and weakened homebuyer demand continue to loom over mortgage rates. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate declined to 5.1% from 5.25% last week. By contrast, the average rate stood at 2.95% a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, dipped to 4.31% from 4.43% last week.
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON | Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week with the number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits already near five-decade lows.
Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 8,000 to 210,000 for the week ending May 21, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications are generally representative of the number of layoffs.
The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the weekly volatility, ticked up from the previous week to 206,750.
The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending May 14 rose slightly from the previous week, to 1,346,000. Last week that number stood at 1,315,000, the fewest since in more than five decades.
Macy's raises annual profit outlook on strong Q1 results
NEW YORK | Shoppers' return to occasion dressing helped to power Macy's fiscal first-quarter results, and the department store chain raised its annual earnings outlook even as surging inflation is crimping Americans' budgets.
The performance, announced Thursday, was among the few bright spots in a pile of reports from retailers that showed the impact of rising costs for everything from labor to shipping. Macy's, along with others, is also adjusting to quickly changing shopping behavior as consumers go back to the office and resume normal lives. They're going out to restaurants and doing more activities while buying less stuff that focuses on the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.