Stocks slip, oil prices turn lower as uncertainty continues
NEW YORK | Technology companies led stocks lower Thursday after another day of choppy trading on Wall Street as global markets keep swinging on uncertainty about where inflation, interest rates and the global economy are heading.
Oil prices had their own swings Thursday, with a barrel of U.S. crude jumping as much as 5.7%, before flip-flopping between gains and losses. It settled at $106.02, down 2.5%. Recent surges for energy prices have raised the risk that the economy is set to struggle under a toxic cocktail of stagnating growth and persistently high inflation.
The S&P 500 dropped 18.36 points to 4,259.52. The benchmark index is now 11.2% below the all-time high it set early this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.18 points, or 0.3%, to 33,174.07, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 125.58 points, or 1%, to 13,129.96.
Smaller company stocks held up better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 fell 4.62 points, or 0.2%, to 2,011.67.
The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations of what the Federal Reserve will do with short-term rates, rose to 1.71% from 1.68%.
More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week
WASHINGTON | Slightly more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs have settled to the low, pre-pandemic levels seen before the coronavirus recession in 2020.
Jobless claims rose by 11,000 to 227,000 for the week ending March 5, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous week's number was 216,000. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.
The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, rose by 500 to 230,750.
In total, 1,474,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 26, up slightly from the week before that. The four-week moving average for that number is at its lowest level in more than 50 years.
Last week, the government reported that employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, the largest monthly total since July. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%, from 4% in January, extending a sharp decline in joblessness to its lowest level since before the pandemic erupted two years ago.
Justice Dept. names prosecutor to go after pandemic fraud
The Justice Department named a chief prosecutor for pandemic fraud Thursday, following through on President Joe Biden's State of the Union promise to go after criminals who stole billions in relief money.
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Kevin Chambers, an associate deputy attorney general, will lead criminal and civil enforcement efforts targeting pandemic-related fraud. Monaco on Thursday convened the department's COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force, which includes nearly 30 agencies that administer and oversee pandemic relief funding.
The Justice Department has already taken enforcement actions related to more than $8 billion in suspected pandemic fraud, Monaco and Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday. That includes bringing charges in more than 1,000 criminal cases involving losses in excess of $1.1 billion, opening civil cases against over 1,800 individuals and businesses for alleged fraud involving more than $6 billion in loans, and seizing more than $1.2 billion in relief funds.
