Elizabeth Holmes jury to begin second week of deliberations
SAN JOSE, Calif. | The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will start their second week of deliberations Monday. Holmes faces 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company's blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors.
The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence during a high-profile trial that has captivated Silicon Valley. The jurors deliberated for three days last week before adjourning Thursday afternoon for the holiday weekend.
The case has attracted worldwide attention. At its core is the rise and fall of Holmes, who started Theranos as a 19-year-old college dropout and then went on to break through Silicon Valley's male-dominated culture with her bold claims and fundraising savvy. She become a billionaire on paper before it all evaporated amid allegations she was more of a charlatan than an entrepreneur.
If convicted, Holmes could face up to 20 years in federal prison.
Polish president vetoes media bill that targeted U.S. company
WARSAW, Poland | Poland's president on Monday vetoed a media bill that would have forced U.S. company Discovery to give up its controlling share in Polish television network TVN.
For many, it was a victory for freedom of speech and media independence in a country where democratic norms are being challenged by the nationalist government. The veto was also expected to be welcomed by Washington, which had been seeking to defend the largest U.S. investment in Poland.
President Andrzej Duda noted that the bill was unpopular with many Poles and would have dealt a blow to Poland's reputation as a place to do business.
"Contracts have to be kept," Duda said at a news conference in Warsaw where he announced his veto. "For us Poles it is a matter of honor."
Bulgarian shoppers find bargains in Turkey as lira struggles
EDIRNE, Turkey | Bulgarian shoppers are crossing Turkey's western border in packed cars and buses, taking advantage of a declining Turkish lira to fuel their own shopping sprees.
Turkey is in the throes of an economic crisis with official inflation figures above 21%, affecting the prices of food, fuel and household items. But for the Bulgarian shoppers, the grocery stores are a bargain and they leave the country with their trunks packed.
The lira has experienced its most volatile month in December, declining almost every day and finally hitting an all-time low of 18.36 against the U.S. dollar on Dec. 20, when Turkey's currency lost more than 60% of its value against the dollar this year. Tourists have benefited from this currency decline.
Bulent Reisoglu, the president of the Ulus bazaar cooperative in Edirne, said the number of foreigners has quadrupled over the past few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.