LEAD: Broad gains for stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs
A broad rally for stocks on Wall Street sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new highs Thursday, as the market more than made up for modest losses a day earlier.
The S&P 500 rose 1%, posting its third all-time high this week. More than 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index closed higher. Technology stocks, banks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for much of the gains.
The Nasdaq rose 1.4%, nudging the tech-heavy index above its previous record high set Sept. 7. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%, leaving it just shy of the all-time high it set on Tuesday.
Smaller stocks outpaced the broader market in a sign that investors are more confident about economic growth. Bond yields ticked higher and energy futures were mixed.
The market's latest milestones come as investors welcomed another encouraging batch of corporate earnings reports by companies such as Ford and Caterpillar. With a little over a third of S&P 500 companies having reported results for the July-September quarter so far, some 66% of them posted earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street's estimates, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Low interest rates and growing company earnings are among reasons why investors remain in a buying mood, said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
"If you look at the economic data and you look at earnings, even though we're probably past what could be considered peak growth rates, they're still growing at very healthy levels," he said.
The S&P 500 index rose 44.74 points to 4,596.42. The index is on pace for its fourth straight weekly gain. The Dow gained 239.79 points to 35,730..48. The Nasdaq rose 212.28 points to 15,448.12.
The Russell 2000 index of small companies climbed 45.49 points, or 2%, to 2,297.98.
Technology stocks helped power a big slice of the S&P 500's gains. KLA, which makes equipment for manufacturing semiconductors, rose 4.3% after beating Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts. Apple dropped 3.9% in after-hours trading after the company's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street's estimates. Amazon.com also fell 3.6% in after-hours trading after its third-quarter earnings missed analysts' forecasts.
Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.57% from 1.53%. Banks, which rely on higher bond yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans, made solid gains. Bank of America rose 1.6%.
Ford jumped 8.7% after reporting earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts and raising its full-year outlook. Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar also rose 4.1% after turning in strong results.
The broader market has been gaining ground as the latest batch of corporate report cards show that companies fared well in the most recent quarter, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases and inflation worries weighing on the economic recovery.
"Right now, the market is saying I think six months from now the economy will be good, but not great," said George Ball, chairman of financial services firm Sanders Morris Harris.
Outside of earnings, investors got a mixed bag of economic updates Thursday.
Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-September period, according to the Commerce Department. That marks the weakest quarterly expansion since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year.
The Labor Department released a more upbeat report on the nation's unemployment situation. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic low last week, another sign that the job market and economy continue to recover from last year's coronavirus recession.
"There's a cocktail of economic news coming out that is strong and positive, but in some cases lackluster," Ball said. "That combination, in total, is probably good for the staying power of the economy."
Both the pace of economic growth and the state of the jobs market are on investors' minds as they look ahead to the Federal Reserve's meeting next week to see how it moves forward with plans to trim bond purchases and its position on interest rates. Slower economic growth and rising inflation have raised more concerns on Wall Street about the impact of the central bank easing support for the economy and markets.
Rising energy prices have also raised concerns about the cost for consumers as they pay more to fill gas tanks and heat homes. U.S. crude oil prices inched up 0.2% Thursday and have jumped more than 70% so far this year.
U.S. jobless claims drop to pandemic low of 281,000
WASHINGTON | The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic low last week as the job market continues to recover from last year's coronavirus recession.
Jobless claims dropped by 10,000 to 281,000, lowest since mid-March 2020, the Labor Department said Thursday. Since topping 900,000 in early January, weekly applications have steadily dropped, moving ever closer to pre-pandemic levels just above 200,000.
The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, fell by nearly 21,000 to 299,250, also a pandemic low.
In all, 2.2 million people were collecting unemployment checks the week of Oct. 16, down from 7.7 million a year earlier.
The pandemic slammed the economy in the spring of 2020. In March and April last year, employers slashed more than 22 million jobs as businesses closed or reduced hours in response to lockdowns and consumers staying home as a health precaution.
The economy recovered with unexpected speed, helped by the rollout of vaccines and generous government relief checks and other spending. By last month, the economy had reclaimed more than 17 million of the lost jobs. But that was still 5 million short of where the labor market stood in February 2020.
And hiring slowed sharply last month — to just 194,000 new jobs after averaging a 607,000 a month the first eight months of the year. That is partly because companies can't find enough people to fill their job openings — 10.4 million in August, second-highest in records going back to 2000.
Jobless claims "continue to trend lower, gradually moving closer to levels prevailing prior to the recession," Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a research report. "Businesses are holding on to workers amid reports of severe labor shortages."
Many Americans have retired. Others are still wary of the health outlook or struggling with daycare issues. Still others are rethinking their lives and careers after spending months locked down at home.
U.S. average mortgage rates rise; 30-year sat 3.14%
WASHINGTON | Average long-term mortgage rate rose this week as inflation pressures, the coronavirus pandemic and some supply shortages linger.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage jumped to 3.14% from 3.09% last week. In contrast, the key rate stood at 2.81% this time last year.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option for homeowners refinancing their mortgages, increased to 2.37% from 2.33% last week.
The government reported Thursday that the U.S. economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly expansion since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year. Rising COVID-19 cases and supply shortages were cited as factors hampering growth.
U.S. economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID
WASHINGTON | Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly expansion since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year.
Thursday's report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation's gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — declined from robust growth rates of 6.7% in the second quarter and 6.3% in the first quarter, gains that had been fueled by vast infusions of federal rescue aid.
The 2% annual growth last quarter fell below expectations and would have been even weaker if not for an increase in restocking by businesses, which added whatever supplies they could obtain. Such inventory rebuilding added 2.1 percentage points to the quarter's modest expansion.
By contrast, consumer spending, which fuels about 70% of overall economic activity, slowed to an annual growth rate of just 1.6% after having surged at a 12% rate in the previous quarter.
Economists remain hopeful for a bounce-back in the current October-December period, with confirmed COVID cases declining, vaccination rates rising and more Americans venturing out to spend money. Many economists think GDP will rebound at a solid annual growth rate of at least 4% this quarter.
"The key story right now is the improving health situation," said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. "People are feeling a lot more at ease about moving about."
Airlines have reported growing passenger traffic, businesses are investing more and wages are increasing as employers struggle to draw more people back into the job market. A resurgence of consumer spending could help energize the economy as the year nears a close.
At the same time, though, rising prices, especially for gasoline, food, rent and other staples, are imposing a burden on American consumers and eroding the benefits of higher wages. Inflation has emerged as a threat to the economic recovery and a key concern for the Federal Reserve as it prepares to start withdrawing the emergency aid it provided to the economy after the recession struck last year.
Thursday's report from the government, the first of three estimates of last quarter's GDP, showed widespread weakness. In consumer spending, purchases of durable goods, like autos and appliances, fell at a sizable 26.2% rate. Sales of clothing and other nondurable goods slowed to a modest annual gain of 2.6%. And purchases of services rose at a 7.9% rate, down from an 11.5% annual rise in the previous quarter.
Businesses, too, held back. Corporate investment in equipment and plants slowed to a 1.8% rate of growth, after a 9.2% annual increase in the April-June quarter. Residential construction declined at a 7.7% rate after an even sharper 11.7% drop in the previous quarter.
Last quarter, exports declined at a 2.5% annual rate while imports rose at a 6.1% rate — a surge that has contributed to clogged ports. The gap between exports and imports subtracted 1.1 percentage points from last quarter's annual growth.
Opinion polls have shown that the public is growing increasingly concerned about inflation, a trend that has contributed to a decline in President Joe Biden's approval ratings. Some economists, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, have attributed higher inflation mainly to temporary factors, notably bottlenecked supply chains resulting from the speed of the economic recovery. Others say they worry that inflation pressures will prove more chronic.
The inflation data tied to Thursday's GDP report showed consumer price increases at a still elevated 4.5% annual rate last quarter but down from 6.1% in the second quarter.
Republicans have zeroed in on higher inflation this year to support their charges that Biden's economic policies aren't working.
Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, called the new GDP report "awful" and "more proof that President Biden is bungling the recovery."
Biden and his Democratic allies have been trying to push through Congress two major spending bills — one to upgrade the nation's infrastructure, the other a social safety net bill that involves climate change, health insurance and child tax credits, among other items. On Thursday, the White House unveiled a $1.75 trillion social safety net proposal, scaled down significantly from an initial $3.5 trillion plan that ran into resistance from Republicans and two key Democratic senators.
The government's estimate Thursday of GDP growth last quarter was even lower than economists' forecasts for a significant slowdown. The effects of the delta variant, in keeping some people away from restaurants, retail shops and entertainment venues, was a key drag on growth.
In September, America's employers added just 194,000 jobs, a second straight sluggish monthly gain and evidence that the pandemic was keeping its grip on the economy, with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs.
"The delta wave of the pandemic did a lot of damage — it caused consumer to turn more cautious," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "The virus surge scrambled global supply chains and disrupted production in a lot of industries and also created havoc in the job market."
But in recent weeks, viral cases have steadily fallen, and many economists say they think the economy is accelerating again. Zandi is predicting 6% annual growth for the current fourth quarter, and some economists foresee an even stronger rebound, depending on whether viral cases continue to fade and supply shortages begin to ease.
For 2021 as a whole, economists generally expect growth to amount to around 5.5%. That would be the highest calendar-year expansion since the mid-1980s and a sharp improvement from the 3.4% plunge in GDP in the recession year of 2020. It would also easily exceed the sub-3% annual economic growth rates that prevailed in the years before the pandemic recession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.