How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks managed to eke out tiny gains after another day of wobbly trading, leaving the S&P 500 higher for the second week in a row.
The benchmark index made its fourth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq edged higher while small-company stocks fell and Treasury yields dropped. There was little for investors to like in an economic report showing a big drop in consumer confidence last month as the delta variant of COVID-19 spread.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 7.17 points, or 0.2%, to 4,468.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.53 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,515.38.
The Nasdaq rose 6.64 points, or less than 0.1%, to 14,822.90.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.96 points, or 0.9%, to 2,223.11.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 31.48 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow is up 306.87 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 12.86 points, or 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 24.65 points, or 1.1%.
Boeing astronaut capsule grounded for months by valve issue
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. | Boeing’s astronaut capsule is grounded for months and possibly even until next year because of a vexing valve problem.
Boeing and NASA officials said Friday that the Starliner capsule will be removed from the top of its rocket and returned to its Kennedy Space Center hangar for more extensive repairs.
Starliner was poised to blast off on a repeat test flight to the International Space Station last week — carrying a mannequin but no astronauts — when the trouble arose. A similar capsule was plagued by software issues in 2019 that prevented it from reaching the space station.
Disney swings to profit as reopened parks bolster revenue
The Walt Disney Co. swung to a profit in its most recent quarter as reopened parks provided a revenue bounce.
Revenue in the parks and products division surged to $4.3 billion from $1.1 billion a year ago, as theme parks closed last year were open for part or all of this year’s quarter. Disney World in Florida has been open since last summer; California’s Disneyland only came back at the end of April.
U.K. economy grows again but still below pre-pandemic level
LONDON | The British economy grew by 4.8% in the second quarter of 2021 as lockdown restrictions were lifted but remains 4.4% below the level it was just before the start of coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Thursday.
The Office for National Statistics also said the British economy grew by 1% in June alone, the fifth straight month of growth. June was the first full month that many sectors of the economy such as pubs and restaurants were fully open inside and out, following the lifting of restrictions.
—From AP reports
