Applications for U.S. unemployment aid rose slightly last week
WASHINGTON — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose modestly last week, the latest sign that the labor market remains strong despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy and hiring.
Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 24 climbed 9,000 to 225,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
Unemployment benefit applications are a proxy for layoffs, and are being closely monitored by economists as the Fed has rapidly raised interest rates in an effort to cool job growth and inflation.
Should the Fed's rate hikes cause a recession, as many economists fear, a jump in layoffs and unemployment claims would be an early sign.
Feds sue drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen over opioid sales
HARRISBURG, Pa. | The U.S. Justice Department claimed in a lawsuit filed Thursday that a major drug wholesaler contributed to the deadly toll from opioids by turning a blind eye to warning signs about suspicious sales to its pharmacy customers.
The 87-page civil enforcement action accuses AmerisourceBergen Corp. and two subsidiaries of failing to properly scrutinize orders for suspicious activity.
It claims the AmerisourceBergen entities "repeatedly refused or negligently failed" to report orders from pharmacy companies they "had reason to know were allowing opioids and other controlled substances to be diverted into illegal channels."
In seeking fines and an injunction, the Justice Department alleged the company committed hundreds of thousands of violations of the U.S. Controlled Substances Act over the past eight years.
Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight streetcar
OMAHA, Neb. | Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.
Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it.
But city officials are moving forward with the streetcar because they believe it will spur development, including Mutual of Omaha's planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown.
N.Y. opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary
NEW YORK | The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York rung up its first sales on Thursday, opening up what is expected to be one of the country's most lucrative markets for cannabis — underscored by the dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.
The widely anticipated opening of the first state-sanctioned dispensary, which is operated by the nonprofit Housing Works, paves the way for a string of openings expected in the coming months in New York. The state legalized recreational marijuana use in March 2021.
