U.S. health agency will prod hospitals to cut carbon emissions
WASHINGTON | The Biden administration on Monday launched a new health office that will prod hospitals to cut carbon emissions, aiming to provide greener, more environmentally friendly medical care.
Depending on how much money is at stake, that’s likely to meet with industry resistance.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the new Office of Climate Change and Health Equity will also work with localities to mitigate harmful effects of climate change, such as seniors succumbing to excessive summer heat because their apartments lack air conditioning. Minority communities that often bear a disproportionate impact from environmental problems will get special attention.
“It’s not just about the climate, it’s not just about our environment,” Becerra said. “It’s about our health.”
The health care system is estimated to account for about 10% of the carbon dioxide emitted annually in the U.S., making it a substantial source of greenhouse gases that abet climate change. President Joe Biden has set a goal of cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by 2030. Although transportation is the single biggest emissions source, every sector of the economy is being scrutinized to meet Biden’s target.
Engaging the hospital industry will be the biggest test facing the new office. Becerra said the administration will move step-by-step, fleshing out the scientific case for health care institutions to reduce their carbon footprint, using government-owned hospitals as laboratories for best practices, and lobbying the industry’s top leaders.
But he also raised the prospect of twisting arms via new regulations. Hospitals are heavily dependent on Medicare and Medicaid payments for their economic survival.
“We are going to reach out to various industries and speak to them as much as we can,” Becerra told reporters.
But “I’m not interested in sitting around and waiting,” he continued. “If the science is with us, if we have the (legal) authorities to move ... I’ve instructed the team that we’re going to move.”
As a former attorney general of California, Becerra built a reputation for taking on major industries. A top adviser in the new HHS office had previously served in a similar environmental policy position for Becerra in the state.
There is a path to potentially finding consensus. Both the Biden administration and the health care industry are committed to working with the National Academy of Science, Engineering, and Medicine in an effort to assess the extent of the industry’s carbon emissions problem and develop workable and timely strategies to address it.
“Financial penalties would not address the root cause of these issues,” Michelle Hood, chief operating officer of the American Hospital Association, said in a statement.
Hospitals maintain that they have more than enough to do, trying to contain the fourth COVID-19 surge in two years. And they deflect some of the blame for emissions onto government requirements.
For example, Hood said the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration is requiring hospitals to work their air purification systems on overdrive to guard against COVID exposure within facilities, which she called “a worthy goal.”
But it also increases energy use, which would then affect the environment. “There are numerous other examples of where regulations compel hospitals to take actions that may not be aligned with efforts to decarbonize, but may be important to the care of patients or the safety of staff and others,” Hood said.
PNC to raise base wages to $18 an hour, latest bank to do so
NEW YORK | PNC Bank is the latest large U.S. financial services company to increase wages in a bid to keep and attract employees, raising its minimum wage to $18 an hour while also giving higher-paid workers a bump in pay.
The bank said Monday that the wage increase will apply to both PNC employees as well as those working for BBVA USA, which PNC acquired last year. Base-level PNC employees will see their wages increase from $15 an hour to $18, a 20% pay raise. The increase is more substantial at BBVA, which had an $11 minimum wage before PNC bought the bank.
About 20,000 PNC and BBVA employees will see their base pay rise to $18 an hour, the bank said.
“We want the best we can find, and we can afford to do so,” said Bill Demchak, chairman and CEO of PNC Financial Services Group Inc., in an interview. “We need to show that we can provide both a career path as well as compensation that makes it us a lifetime opportunity.”
In addition to the higher base pay, PNC and BBVA employees making more than minimum wage will also receive a bump up in pay, in what Demchak described as an “accordion effect” across the its branches.
Pittsburgh-based PNC is now one of the country’s largest banks after acquiring BBVA, giving it a nationwide footprint and making it able to compete more effectively with the large money-center banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.
When the acquisition is completed, PNC will have about 60,000 employees nationwide.
Bank of America announced in May that it would increase its minimum wage to $25 by 2025, and announced last year it would pay all employees $20 an hour. Other banks like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo are paying up to $20 an hour, depending on the geography of where the employee is based.
Demchak said the wage increase was necessary both to compete with other banks but also a moral decision. Along with the fact that many bank branch employees had to work physically at their locations throughout the pandemic, the economic impact of the pandemic made many of their jobs more complex and more important than ever, he said.
“There was a lot of discussion in the past couple years about what entails a living wage, and it resonated with me. I thought ‘how can I offer a person a lifetime career if I cannot offer them a living wage?’,” he said.
Failed nuclear contractor signs $21M deal, working with feds
The chief contractor at a failed multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors in South Carolina has agreed to pay more than $20 million as part of a cooperation agreement with federal authorities probing the fiasco.
Under an agreement announced Monday by Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart, Westinghouse Electric Co. will contribute $5 million to a program intended to assist low-income ratepayers affected by the project’s failure. Another payment of $16.25 million will be due before July 1, 2022.
The company will also be required to cooperate with federal investigators still probing the company’s role in the 2017 debacle, which cost ratepayers and investors billions and left nearly 6,000 people jobless.
Westinghouse was the lead contractor on the construction of two new reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville, about 30 miles north of Columbia. South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. parent company SCANA Corp. and state-owned utility company Santee Cooper spent nearly $10 billion on the project before halting construction in 2017 following Westinghouse’s bankruptcy.
The collapse of the V.C. Summer project spawned multiple lawsuits, some by ratepayers who said company executives knew the project was doomed and misled consumers and regulators as they petitioned for a series of rate hikes. Three top-level executives have already pleaded guilty in the multi-year federal fraud investigation. A fourth has been charged and is expected in federal court Tuesday.
Earlier this year, a federal judge signed off on a plan to disperse $192 million among former SCANA shareholders, a settlement that attorneys for the investors said was the largest securities class action recovery obtained in South Carolina when a judge approved it last year.
On Monday, DeHart said Westinghouse has given federal investigators more than three million pages of documents, data and correspondences and made employee witnesses available for interviews. Through its former parent company Toshiba, Westinghouse has also made more than $2 billion in settlement payments related to the project.
Since the failure, Westinghouse has removed, reassigned or retrained its senior management, elected a new board and implemented new financial controls, according to DeHart.
“Our office continues to seek justice for the victims of the V.C. Summer Project failure,” DeHart said in a news release. “Westinghouse’s cooperation is vital to our ongoing efforts to hold accountable the individuals most responsible for this debacle.”
—From AP reports
