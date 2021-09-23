U.S. jobless claims tick up from near a pandemic low
WASHINGTON | The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market's recovery, at least temporarily.
Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims rose by 16,000 from the previous week. As the job market has strengthened, unemployment aid applications, which generally track layoffs, have tumbled since topping 900,000 early this year, reflecting the economy's reopening after the pandemic recession. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week swings, registered its sixth straight drop — to a pandemic low of 336,000.
Jobless claims still remain somewhat elevated: Before the virus tore through the economy in March 2020, they generally numbered about 220,000 a week.
In a research report, Contingent Macro Advisors concluded that the recent jump in applications for unemployment benefits — especially so last week in California and Virginia — likely reflected a technical problem in processing the claims: "For now, the jump in claims in the last two weeks is not yet alarming but it certainly bears close watching in the coming weeks.''
Ex-OppenheimerFunds worker charged in $8M inside trade case
NEW YORK | A former OppenheimerFunds analyst was freed Thursday on $1.5 million bail after he was arrested on insider trading charges alleging he used secrets at the firm to collect over $8 million in illegal profits.
Sergei Polevikov, 48, of Port Washington, New York, was arrested late Wednesday on securities, wire, and investment company fraud charges.
His lawyer, Brooke Cucinella, said her client was "surprised by the charges, and intends to defend against them vigorously."
She added: "The government has it wrong."
At an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court, Polevikov learned that his bail requires him to post $1.5 million in cash or property, though he was freed immediately. His spending will be limited to $10,000 monthly and $500,000 was allowed for legal fees.
U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Polevikov misappropriated secrets about trades his employer, an investment adviser, planned to make on behalf of its investment company clients so that he could make personal trades ahead of large institutional trades, reaping over $8.5 million in gains.
She said in a release that he tried to conceal his scheme from his employer by lying about his trading activities from 2014 through October 2019.
He had worked at the company since 2004 and from 2014 until 2019 held the title of associate vice president senior quantitative analyst, according to a criminal complaint.
The profits secured by Polevikov capitalized on small movements up or down in the value of securities that were influenced briefly by large trades carried out by his company, the complaint said.
Defunct biogas plant to pay $1.1M for environmental breaches
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. | The owners of a defunct biogas plant in northeast Nebraska have agreed to pay a $1.1 million fine to the state and federal governments for repeated violations of environmental rules.
Big Ox Energy and its owners agreed to pay the fine as part of a settlement with regulators. The company and its insurers previously agreed to be part of a separate $1.75 million settlement with homeowners who accused the plant of sending rancid fumes through the city sewer system and ruining their homes.
Big Ox began operations in September 2016, separating solids from industry wastewater to create methane. The plant sold the methane and injected it into a nearby natural gas pipeline. Big Ox was subject to odor complaints soon after it began operations and was cited for numerous environmental violations until it shut down in 2019.
"The Big Ox facility's operations presented a significant risk to their workers and nearby property owners," said acting regional EPA Administrator Edward H. Chu.
The EPA said that some of the liquid wastewater went over the sides of the facility's roof and onto the ground at least 16 times between 2017 and 2019. On one occasion in 2018, a malfunction at the plant resulted in 80,000 gallons of liquid wastewater overflowing from its equipment.
At times the plant was also discharging methane at levels that could be flammable and hydrogen sulfide in amounts that could cause injury or death if it was inhaled.
