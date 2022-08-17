How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, led by drops in big technology companies and erasing the S&P 500's gains for the week.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.
Wall Street was absorbing a mix of retail updates that showed inflation pressure continues to affect businesses and consumers, but also shows that spending remains strong. Target fell after reporting a plunge in profits. The government reported that retail sales were flat in July.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 31.16 points, or 0.7%, to 4,274.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.69 points, or 0.5%, to 33,980.32. The Nasdaq fell 164.43 points, or 1.3%, to 12,938.12. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 33.22 points, or 1.6%, to 1,987.31.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 6.11 points, or 0.1%. The Dow is up 219.27 points, or 0.6%. The Nasdaq is down 109.06 points, or 0.8%. The Russell 2000 is down 29.30 points, or 1.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 492.14 points, or 10.3%. The Dow is down 2,357.98 points, or 6.5%. The Nasdaq is down 2,706.85 points, or 17.3%. The Russell 2000 is down 258 points, or 11.5%.
Bank of America's overdraft fees down 90% under new policy
NEW YORK | Bank of America says the revenue it gets from overdrafts has dropped 90% from a year ago, after the bank reduced overdraft fees to $10 from $35 and eliminated fees for bounced checks.
The nation's largest banks are moving away from the practice of charging exorbitant fees on what are mostly small-dollar purchases after years of public pressure. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told The Associated Press that he expects whatever residual income the bank earns from overdraft fees will come from small businesses using overdraft fees as a convenience.
BofA's new overdraft fee policy was implemented starting in June. Moynihan said in the policy's first two months, overdraft fee revenue declined 90% and the bank was seeing fewer instances of the fees being collected. He did not share specifics on the number of instances.
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
CLEVELAND | A federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against national pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities and created a public nuisance.
U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said in the ruling that the money will be used to abate a continuing opioid crisis in Lake and Trumbull counties, outside Cleveland. Attorneys for the counties put the total price tag at $3 billion for the damage done to the counties.
Lake County is to receive $306 million over 15 years. Trumbull County is to receive $344 million over the same period. Polster ordered the companies to immediately pay nearly $87 million to cover the first two years of the abatement plan.
Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections
WASHINGTON | Planned Parenthood, the nation's leading reproductive health care provider and abortion rights advocacy organization, plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of November's midterm elections, pouring money into contests where access to abortion will be on the ballot.
The effort, which breaks the group's previous $45 million spending record set in 2020, comes about two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that created a constitutional right to have an abortion. It will be waged by the organization's political and advocacy arms and will focus on governor's offices, U.S. Senate seats and legislative races in nine states where abortion rights could be restricted or expanded depending on the outcome at the ballot.
