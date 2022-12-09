How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/9/2022
Wall Street closed lower after a report showed inflation is slowing, though not by as much as hoped.
The weakness came after the U.S. government reported that prices at the wholesale level were 7.4% higher in November than a year earlier.
That's a slowdown from October but worse than economists expected. High inflation, along with the Federal Reserve's economy-crunching response to it, have been the main reasons for the stock market's painful tumble this year.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 29.13 points, or 0.7%, to 3,934.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 305.02 points, or 0.9%, to 33,476.46. The Nasdaq fell 77.39 points, or 0.7%, to 11,004.62. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.63 points, or 1.2%, to 1,796.66.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 137.32 points, or 3.4%. The Dow is down 953.42 points, or 2.8%. The Nasdaq is down 456.88 points, or 4%. The Russell 2000 is down 96.18 points, or 5.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 831.80 points, or 17.5%. The Dow is down 2,861.84 points, or 7.9%. The Nasdaq is down 4,640.35 points, or 29.7%. The Russell 2000 is down 448.65 points, or 20%.
American, JetBlue expand deal that U.S. is trying to kill
FORT WORTH, Texas | American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are pushing ahead with an expansion of their partnership in the Northeast, even as a federal judge considers the government's attempt to kill the deal.
The airlines said Friday that American will add six new routes from New York City while dropping one. JetBlue will start several new routes from New York and Boston. Some will operate only during summer, and most will be limited to one or two flights a day.
The airlines' plans hinge, however, on winning a lawsuit in Boston.
The Justice Department, six states and the District of Columbia sued to kill the partnership, which lets American and JetBlue work together on setting schedules and sharing revenue on flights in New York and Boston.
The government said the deal will reduce competition and lead to higher fares, costing consumers $700 million a year. American and JetBlue argued that their combination will help consumers by making them a stronger competitor in the Northeast against Delta and United Airlines.
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
NEW YORK | The CEO of Penguin Random House, the world's largest trade publisher, is stepping down. Markus Dohle's decision, effective at the end of the year, comes just weeks after a federal judge blocked the company's attempt to buy rival Simon & Schuster.
"Following the antitrust decision in the U.S. against the merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, I have decided, after nearly 15 years on the Executive Board of Bertelsmann and at the helm of our global publishing business, to hand over the next chapter of Penguin Random House to new leadership," Dohle, 54, said a statement released Friday by parent company Bertelsmann, the German conglomerate.
Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says he will testify to Congress
The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said in a tweet Friday that he is willing to testify to Congress next week, but that he will be limited in what he can say and that he "won't be as helpful" as he'd like to be.
The tweet came in response to several tweets earlier this month from House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters, who had requested that Sam Bankman-Fried attend next week's hearings over the collapse of FTX.
FTX failed last month in what was essentially a cryptocurrency version of a bank run, when customers tried to withdraw their assets all at once because of growing doubts about the financial strength of the company and its affiliated trading arm, Alameda Research. Since its collapse, FTX's new management has called the cryptocurrency exchange's management a " complete failure of corporate controls."
