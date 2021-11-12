How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Friday, but every major index still marked its first weekly loss in six weeks.
Technology and communications companies led the modest gains. Bond yields rose. Banks and energy stocks lagged the rest of the market.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 33.58 points, or 0.7%, to 4,682.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.08 points, or 0.5%, to 36,100.31. The Nasdaq rose 156.68 points, 1%, to 15,860.96. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.63 points, or 0.1%, to 2,411.78.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 14.68 points, or 0.3%. The Dow is down 227.64 points, or 0.6%. The Nasdaq is down 110.63 points, or 0.7%. The Russell 2000 is down 25.31 points, or 1%.
Musk sells more Tesla shares and stock falls further
DETROIT | Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold another chunk of his stock after pledging on Twitter to liquidate 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker.
Musk sold about 640,000 shares for roughly $687.3 million, according to two filings Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So far this week, the eccentric CEO has sold about 5.1 million shares worth about $5.69 billion.
About $1.1 billion of the proceeds that from the sales that were made Thursday will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. The options are part of a compensation package Musk and Tesla agreed to in 2018 that provided the CEO with options if Tesla hit certain financial targets.
Toshiba spins off energy, computer device units
TOKYO | Embattled Japanese technology conglomerate Toshiba said Friday it is restructuring to improve its competitiveness, spinning off its energy infrastructure and computer devices businesses.
The energy infrastructure spinoff will include Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp.’s nuclear power operations, including the decommissioning efforts at the nuclear plant in Fukushima that suffered meltdowns after an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
The energy business will also include the company’s sustainable energy and battery businesses. Its annual sales total about $18 billion.
AstraZeneca to book modest profit from COVID vaccine
LONDON | British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Friday that it will start to book a modest profit from its coronavirus vaccine as it moves away from the nonprofit model it has operated during the pandemic.
In a third-quarter update, the company said it is “now expecting to progressively transition the vaccine to modest profitability as new orders are received.” It said the “limited” profits from the vaccine in the fourth quarter will offset costs related to its antibody cocktail developed to prevent and treat COVID-19.
—From AP reports
