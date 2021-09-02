U.S. trade deficit narrows slightly to $70.1 billion in July
The U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly to $70.1 billion in July as economic recovery overseas helped boost American exports while imports declined.
The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the trade deficit fell 4.3% in July after surging to a record $73.2 billion in June. The trade deficit represents the gap between what the country exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from other countries.
In July, exports jumped 1.3% to $212.6 billion, reflecting revived overseas demand, while imports edged down a slight 0.2% to $282.9 billion.
The politically sensitive goods deficit with China rose 2.9% in July from June to $28.6 billion and totals $187.2 billion through the first seven months of this year, up 15% from the same period a year ago.
Mortgage rates unchanged from last week, remain under 3%
McLEAN, Va. | The average long-term mortgage rate was unchanged from last week as the economy continues to show encouraging signs even as hospitalizations from the delta variant of the coronavirus remain elevated.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage held at 2.87% as demand for homes remained stable. The benchmark rate, which peaked this year at 3.18% in April, stood at 2.93% this time last year.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option for homeowners refinancing their mortgages, ticked up to 2.18% from 2.17% last week.
Last week the government reported that U.S. gross domestic product — the total output of goods and services — grew at a booming 6.6% annual rate in the April-June quarter, but many economists have been downgrading their estimates of growth in the U.S. economy for the current quarter and full year.
Irish watchdog fines WhatsApp $267M after EU privacy probe
LONDON | Ireland's privacy watchdog has fined WhatsApp a record 225 million euros ($267 million) after an investigation found it breached stringent European Union data protection rules on transparency about sharing people's data with other Facebook companies.
The Data Protection Commission said Thursday that it was also ordering WhatsApp to take "remedial actions" to change the way it communicates with users so that it complies with EU regulations. WhatsApp, which has 2 billion users worldwide, said the fine was out of proportion and it would appeal the decision.
