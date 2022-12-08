U.S. jobless claims up modestly last week
WASHINGTON | Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy.
Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week's 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000.
About 1.67 million people were receiving jobless aid the week that ended Nov. 26, up 62,000 from the week before. That's the most in 10 months, but still historically low.
Jobless claims are seen as a proxy for layoffs, and combined with other employment data, show that American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security at the moment. That's despite an economy some see in danger of tipping into a recession due to the aggressive actions of the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy by raising interest rates.
FTC challenges Meta acquisition of VR company in court
Federal regulators opened their campaign to block Facebook parent Meta's acquisition of a virtual-reality company Thursday in a San Jose, California, courtroom.
In a landmark legal challenge to a Big Tech merger, the Federal Trade Commission has sued to prevent Meta's acquisition of Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural, asserting it would hurt competition and violate antitrust laws.
The FTC is arguing that, were it not for the Within acquisition, Meta would have developed its own dedicated VR fitness up, entering this nascent market with its own product as a new competitor — and Within would have remained in independent player in the market.
Yellen, Malerba become 1st female pair to sign U.S. currency
FORT WORTH, Texas — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday helped mark a milestone in U.S. history when she held up a newly minted $5 bill signed for the first time ever by two women.
Yellen's signature will appear alongside that of U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba, the first Native American in that position.
Korean firms plan $4 billion-plus battery plant in Georgia
ATLANTA | Hyundai Motor Group and a South Korean battery maker say they will jointly invest $4 billion to $5 billion in Georgia to build a new plant northwest of Atlanta that would supply electric batteries for Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles assembled in the United States.
Hyundai and SK On, a unit of Korea's SK Group, made the announcement Thursday. The plant, to be located just west of Cartersville, would begin production in 2025 and employ a projected 3,500 people.
It's another in a series of electric battery plants being built as part of automakers transition to electric vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.