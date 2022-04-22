Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.72 to $102.07 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.68 to $106.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 3 cents to $3.31 a gallon. May heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.94 a gallon. May natural gas fell 42 cents to $6.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $13.90 to $1,934.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 36 cents to $24.46 an ounce and May copper fell 12 cents to $4.58 a pound.
The dollar rose to 128.59 Japanese yen from 128.26 yen. The euro fell to $1.0787 from $1.0839.
American Express profits fall slightly, but spending jumps
NEW YORK | American Express' first-quarter profits fell roughly 6% from a year earlier, but the company saw a 30% jump in spending on its namesake cards in the quarter as its cardmembers returned to their habits of shopping, traveling and dining.
The New York-based company posted a profit of $2.1 billion, or $2.73 a share, down from $2.24 billion, or $2.74 a share, a year earlier. Last year's results had a one-time boost to AmEx's results, as the company released some reserves that it had set aside to cover potential losses earlier in the pandemic.
"Our strong first-quarter results demonstrated the continued business momentum we've achieved over the last several quarters despite the uncertain macro environment," AmEx CEO Steve Squeri said in a statement.
AmEx said March spending on its cards was an all-time high for the company, while January was quieter reflecting the spread of the omicron variant that impacted much of the world at the beginning of the year.
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
PARIS | French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
The prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said Friday that it issued the warrant for the former head of Nissan and Renault and four other people based on an investigation opened in 2019 into money laundering and abuse of company assets.
Prosecutors are investigating millions of dollars in alleged suspect payments made between the Renault-Nissan alliance and Suhail Bahwan Automobiles, a vehicle distributor company in Oman.
The former head of the Nissan-Renault alliance fled to Lebanon in 2019, while out on bail facing financial misconduct charges in Japan. He denies wrongdoing.
Ghosn said he learned about the new warrant Friday via the media, and noted that he's barred from leaving Lebanon anyway.
