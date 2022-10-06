Germans warned: Gas use is too high to avoid energy crisis
BERLIN | Germans are using too much gas to avoid a potential energy "emergency" this winter, the head of Germany's national network regulator warned Thursday.
"Gas consumption increased by too much last week," said Klaus Mueller, head of Germany's network agency.
With the reduction in natural gas flows from Russia amid the war in Ukraine, German officials have urged citizens to cut back on gas usage and conserve energy heading into the colder months.
Rather than a reduction in gas consumption, figures from the national network regulator show there has been an increase in usage. Last week's gas consumption among households and small businesses was nearly 10% higher than the average consumption from 2018 to 2021, they said.
U.S. applications for jobless benefits increased last week
WASHINGTON | More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the largest number in four months, but the labor market remains strong in the face of persistent inflation and a slowing overall U.S. economy.
Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 1 rose by 29,000 to 219,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous week's number was revised down by 3,000 to 190,000.
The four-week moving average inched up by 250 to 206,500.
The total number of Americans collecting unemployment aid rose by 15,000 to 1.36 million for the week ending Sept. 24.
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates dip to 6.66% this week
WASHINGTON | Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked down modestly this week after six straight weeks of gains pushed rates to heights not seen in more than a decade, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession in 2008.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate dipped to 6.66% from 6.70% last week. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.99%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, came down to 5.9% from 5.96% last week.
Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays, similar to 2021
NEW YORK | Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.
The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.