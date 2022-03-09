Stocks jump most since June 2020 as oil prices fall sharply
NEW YORK | Stocks rallied for their biggest gain in nearly two years Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices eased fears that inflation was about to get worse around the globe.
The S&P 500 climbed 2.6%, its biggest increase since June 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2% and the Nasdaq composite jumped 3.6%. The gains snapped a four-day losing streak for the major indexes, though they remained on pace for weekly losses.
The market turnaround came as the price of U.S. crude oil dropped 12%, the most since November, bringing relief after a sharp runup in crude prices since Russia invaded Ukraine. Brent, the international oil standard, fell 13.2%, its biggest fall in almost two years.
Crude oil prices tumbled and the slide accelerated amid reports that the United Arab Emirates will urge fellow OPEC members to boost production and ease supply concerns. A barrel of U.S. crude oil settled at $108.70. Brent settled at $111.14.
All told, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 107.18 to 4,277.88. The Dow added 653.61 to 33,286.25, and the Nasdaq gained 459.99 to 13,255.55. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 53.28, or 2.7%, to 2,016.29.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.94% from 1.86% late Tuesday.
U.S. job openings at near record, adding to price pressures
WASHINGTON | U.S. businesses posted a near-record level of open jobs in January, a trend that has helped push up worker's pay and added to inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy.
Employers posted 11.3 million jobs at the end of January, down slightly from a record of 11.4 million in December, the Labor Department said Wednesday.
The number of people quitting their jobs slipped to 4.25 million, down from 4.4 million, though January's figure is still 23% above pre-pandemic levels. Millions of people are taking advantage of numerous opportunities to switch jobs, often for higher pay. The vast majority of those quitting do so to take another position.
The figures are for January and as a result do not reflect any potential impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though few economists anticipate the war will reduce hiring in the immediate future.
Average hourly pay increased 5.1% in February compared with a year earlier, according to U.S. statistics released last week, a rapid gain that forces companies to either become more efficient or raise prices to offset their higher labor costs. In some industries such as restaurants, large pay gains for workers have driven prices higher.
Judge favors boosting Sackler payment in Purdue Pharma deal
A judge said Wednesday that he would approve a plan that locks members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma into pumping at least another $1.2 billion into a nationwide lawsuit settlement that, if ultimately confirmed, would transform the company into a public trust.
The initial approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain set the stage for an emotional virtual hearing Thursday that will allow people recovering from addiction and those who have lost loved ones to the crisis to directly address some of the Sacklers.
Wednesday's hearing with Drain, whose courtroom is in White Plains, New York, was more conventional. But in a topsy-turvy legal saga, even the routine matter had a twist.
States that were among the first to support earlier versions of the Purdue settlement objected to one key provision. Joined by some local governments, unions and individuals, they contended it's unfair that the states that held out and then negotiated a larger payment from the Sacklers will receive an outsize share of the additional money to use to address the epidemic.
Still, Drain, who approved an earlier settlement last year, OK'd the new settlement terms, pointing out that all states would receive more money to address the opioid crisis under the deal than they would have before. The original deal was later rejected by an appellate court judge largely because of the opposition of the attorneys general for eight states and the District of Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.