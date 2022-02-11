How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks sank Friday as worries about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine piled onto Wall Street's already heavy list of concerns about inflation and interest rates.
Treasury yields fell sharply as investors sought safety, and oil prices spiked after The White House urged U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine in the next 24 to 48 hours.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 85.44 points, or 1.9%, to 4,418.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 503.53 points, or 1.4%, to 34,738.06. The Nasdaq fell 394.49 points, or 2.8%, to 13,791.15. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.02 points, or 1%, to 2,030.15.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 81.89 points, or 1.8%. The Dow is down 351.68 points, or 1%. The Nasdaq is down 306.85 points, or 2.2%. The Russell 2000 is up 27.79 points, or 1.4%.
Judge: Iowa must pay union $2 million in dues deduction case
DES MOINES, Iowa | A state court judge has ordered the state of Iowa to pay a labor union representing state workers nearly $2 million in a five-year legal dispute centered on whether the state could continue to deduct union dues from state worker paychecks after a state law change in 2017.
In a decision posted Monday, Judge Paul Scott said the state knew its failure to deduct union dues from worker paychecks would hurt the union financially.
The legal dispute dates back to 2017, when the Iowa Legislature and then Republican Gov. Terry Branstad changed state collective bargaining laws weakening the union's right to negotiate many conditions of employment and eliminating the requirement to have the state deduct union dues from state paychecks. Some unions representing state employees sued to challenge the new law but it was upheld by the Iowa Supreme Court in 2019.
High energy prices send Europe's businesses, homes reeling
ISTANBUL | Spiking energy prices are raising utility bills from Poland to the United Kingdom, leaving people struggling to make ends meet and small businesses uncertain about how much longer they can stay afloat. In response, governments across Europe are rushing to pass aid to ease the hit as energy prices drive a record rise in inflation.
Nowhere is that squeeze felt more acutely than in Turkey, where inflation has soared to nearly 50% and exorbitant electricity bills are stirring protests and fears about how small businesses, like Bogday's restaurant, can survive.
It's led to a cost-of-living crisis in some places, but especially in Turkey, where households and businesses were already reeling from eye-watering inflation and a currency that lost some 44% of its value last year, eating away savings and making it difficult to buy even basics like food. Authorities then raised electricity tariffs on Jan. 1, spiking prices by 50% for many people and as much as 127% for businesses and high-consumption households.
Polish regulators approved energy prices going up by 37% this year, pinching bakeries and other businesses to the point many had to close.
