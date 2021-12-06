Report says Russian hackers haven’t eased spying efforts
WASHINGTON | The elite Russian state hackers behind last year’s massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign hardly eased up this year, managing plenty of infiltrations of U.S. and allied government agencies and foreign policy think tanks with consummate craft and stealth, a leading cybersecurity firm reported.
Also Monday, Microsoft announced that it had disrupted the cyber-spying of a state-backed Chinese hacking group by seizing websites it used to gather intelligence from foreign ministries, think tanks and human rights organizations in the U.S.
A year after it discovered the SolarWinds intrusions, Mandiant said the hackers associated with Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence agency continue to steal data “relevant to Russian interests” with great effect using novel, stealthy techniques that it detailed in a mostly technical report aimed at helping security professionals stay alert.
Toyota to build battery plant in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. | Toyota announced on Monday that it plans to build a $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro, North Carolina, that will employ at least 1,750 people and help meet the auto giant’s growing goals of electric vehicle sales this decade.
Initially, Toyota will or could receive well over $430 million in cash incentives, tax breaks and infrastructure upgrades from the state of North Carolina and local governments if it meets job creation and investment goals, according to officials and documents.
The Japanese automaker said the plant would start making batteries in 2025.
DoorDash employs full-time workers
Starting Monday, DoorDash is offering grocery delivery in 15 minutes or less in the Chelsea neighborhood in New York.
DoorDash is forming a new company — called DashCorps — to employ couriers to handle the deliveries.
Unlike DoorDash’s gig workers, who set their own hours and decide which orders to deliver, DashCorps workers will work a set schedule, usually between 25-40 hours per week, said Max Rettig, DoorDash’s vice president of public policy. Pay starts at $15 per hour; they will also be offered medical, dental and vision insurance.
Activist investor pushes Kohl’s to sell or split e-commerce
NEW YORK | An activist investor is pushing department store chain Kohl’s Inc. to either sell the entire company or spin off its e-commerce division.
In a letter posted online on Monday, Engine Capital LP said that it wants the chain to consider these alternatives to boost the stock price.
Engine Capital said that if Kohl’s chose spinning off its e-commerce division the stand-alone business could be valued at $12.4B.
—From AP reports
