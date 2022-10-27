How major U.S. stock indexes fared Thursday
Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street as weakness in several tech companies offset gains in other parts of the market.
Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, lost another one-fourth of its value after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 23.30 points, or 0.6%, to 3,807.30. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.17 points, or 0.6%, to 32,033.28. The Nasdaq fell 178.32 points, or 1.6%, to 10,792.67. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.99 points, or 0.1%, to 1,806.32.
U.S. unemployment claims inched higher, but remain very low
WASHINGTON — Slightly more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market remains one of the healthiest parts of an uneven U.S. economy.
Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 22 inched up by 3,000 to 217,000 from 214,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The four-week moving average rose to 219,000 from 212,250 the previous week.
Biden signs international climate deal on refrigerants
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an international agreement that compels the United States and other countries to limit use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigeration and air conditioning that are far more powerful than carbon dioxide.
The Senate ratified the so-called Kigali Amendment to the 1987 Montreal Protocol on ozone pollution last month in a rare bipartisan vote. The measure requires participating nations to phase down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, also known as HFCs, by 85% over the next 14 years, as part of a global phaseout intended to slow climate change.
Amazon posts profit but revenue was weaker than expected
NEW YORK | Amazon returned to profitability after two consecutive quarters of losses this year, but its stocks tanked in after-hours trading due to weaker than expected revenue as well as its disappointing projections for the fourth quarter.
The company reported revenue of $127.1 billion, less than the $127.4 billion analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected it to pull in from its array of businesses, including its online stores, fees it charges third-party sellers and its dominant cloud computing unit AWS.
One of the company's major sales events this year, held in July for its Prime members, gave it a boost. In the past two quarters, Amazon's revenue had grown at roughly 7%, its slowest in nearly two decades.
