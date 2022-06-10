Aging dams could soon benefit from $7B federal loan program
Eight years after Congress created the program, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking a first step toward offering more than $7 billion of federally backed loans to repair aging dams owned by states, local governments and private entities across the U.S.
The Corps published a proposed rule for the low-interest loan program on Friday, starting a process that is expected to open applications for the aid in 2023, said Aaron Snyder, interim director of the Corps' Water Infrastructure Financing Program.
The Corps' National Inventory of Dams lists more than 92,000 structures across the U.S., most of which are privately owned. The safety of the nation's dams has garnered increased public scrutiny in recent years, in part because of high-profile failures that forced the evacuation of thousands of residents in Michigan and California.
"There is a need to rehabilitate quite a number of our dams in the U.S.," said Chuck Thompson, chief of the New Mexico Dam Safety Bureau and president of the Association of State Dam Safety Officials.
But he added: "The rehabilitation of a large facility like a dam requires quite a bit of funding, and it's the sort of thing that even the larger owners often struggle with."
A recent Associated Press analysis tallied more than 2,200 dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition that are classified as high-hazard, meaning their failure likely would unleash a flood killing at least one person. That figure was up substantially from a similar AP analysis three years earlier.
The nation's dams have an average age of 61 years and often pose a greater risk than when they were designed and constructed. Homes, businesses and highways have been built below dams that once were in remote locations. A changing climate with intense rainstorms has strained some dams beyond their original designs. Maintenance also has been deferred, often because dam owners lack the money to pay for it.
The Association of State Dam Safety Officials estimates it could cost nearly $76 billion to rehabilitate the almost 89,000 dams owned by individuals, companies, community associations, states, local governments and other entities besides the U.S. government.
The new federal loan program "puts a pretty good dent in the existing need," Snyder said.
Most states don't have grant or loan programs specifically targeted for repairing dams. Until recently, federal money for dam improvements also has been limited.
Since 2019, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has divided nearly $32 million among 35 states and Puerto Rico to design and make repairs on high-hazard dams. Last year's infrastructure law pumped an additional $585 million into that program, including $75 million set aside for dam removal. It also provided $118 million to rehabilitate aging dams built through the National Resources Conservation Service, among other things.
But all that pales in comparison to the billions of dollars in loans soon to be available through the Corps.
"This program is critically important to provide improved public safety, reduce risk to vulnerable communities, and enhance climate resiliency to bring our aging infrastructure into the future," Michael L. Connor, assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, said in a statement announcing the proposed rule.
The Corps' loan program was authorized under a 2014 law that also enabled water system loans from the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA has provided 88 loans totaling $15 billion from 2018 through this year.
But until recently, Congress had not set aside money specifically for dam-related loans. Consequently, the Corps hadn't developed rules needed to issue loans for those repairs, Snyder said.
That changed in December 2020 when Congress began taking a series of steps appropriating money to support the loan program. It got a big funding boost from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden last November.
Under the proposed rule published Friday, the loans would be available only for projects of at least $20 million, though repairs on multiple dams could be bundled to reach that threshold, Snyder said. Loans generally could cover up to 49% of the costs. But that could extend up to 80% of the costs for projects serving "economically disadvantaged communities" with low-income levels, persistent poverty or high unemployment.
Recipients could have up to 35 years to repay the loans.
UK to introduce bill next week to breach Brexit deal with EU
LONDON | The British government said Friday it will introduce a bill next week to override parts of the Brexit trade treaty it signed with the European Union before the U.K. quit the bloc in 2020. The move will be a major escalation in a festering U.K-EU dispute over trade rules for Northern Ireland.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman, Jamie Davies, said "the bill has been agreed by the relevant cabinet committees and will be introduced to Parliament on Monday."
The legislation, if approved by lawmakers, would scrap parts of a trade treaty with the EU that Johnson signed less than two years ago, by removing checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.
The EU has threatened to retaliate, raising the specter of a trade war between the two major economic partners.
Some legal experts say the move is unlawful but the U.K. government says it will "publish a summary of the legal advice" it has received about the legislation.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU country, Ireland. When Britain left the European Union and its borderless free-trade zone, the two sides agreed to keep the Irish land border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of the peace process that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.
Instead, to protect the EU's single market, there are checks on some goods, such as meat and eggs, entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.
British unionists in Northern Ireland say the new checks have put a burden on businesses and frayed the bonds between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. -- seen by some unionists as a threat to their British identity.
Britain's Conservative government says the Brexit rules also are undermining peace in Northern Ireland, where they have caused a political crisis. Northern Ireland's main unionist party is blocking the formation of a new power-sharing government in Belfast, saying it won't take part until the Brexit trade rules are scrapped.
Russia's central bank cuts interest rates to prewar level
Russia's central bank cut interest rates back to their prewar levels Friday, saying inflation and economic activity were developing better than expected despite sweeping Western sanctions imposed in response to the war in Ukraine.
The bank lowered its key rate by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.5%. The rate had been as high as 20% in the wake of the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions by the U.S., European Union and other nations that restrict dealings with Russian banks, individuals and companies.
Economists say that over time the sanctions will corrode growth and productivity, but the central bank has managed to stabilize Russia's currency and financial system through drastic measures such as high interest rates, restrictions on flows of money out of the country and a requirement that importers sell their foreign currency earnings for rubles.
Those measures have helped push the Russian currency's exchange rate to 58.12 against the dollar Friday, compared with 78.8 rubles to the dollar on Feb. 23, the day before the invasion.
Inflation was an annual 17% in May but appeared to have passed its post-invasion peak of 17.8% and to be headed down amid lower price increases in May and June, the central bank said. It predicted inflation would average 14% to 17% this year, decline to 5% to 7% next year and return to 4% in 2024.
Recent data pointed to a halt in the decline of business activity in May.
"The external environment for the Russian economy remains challenging and significantly constrains economic activity," the central bank said.
While the bank has been able to prop up indicators such as the exchange rate, economists say the long-term impact of Russia's disrupted ties with the global economy will be severe.
On top of sanctions, many international companies have abandoned their investments in Russia due to the increased difficulty of doing business or because they do not want to be associated with the war.
The Institute of International Finance predicts the Russian economy will contract by 15% in 2022, followed by a further 3% decline in 2023, and the country faces the loss of the last 15 years of economic gains.
