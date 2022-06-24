Airline merger: Frontier sweetens offer for Spirit Airlines
Frontier Airlines on Friday added more cash and a larger breakup fee to its offer to buy Spirit Airlines, and the Spirit board repeated its preference for Frontier over a rival bid by JetBlue Airways.
Frontier added $2 per share to its previous offer, boosting it to $4.13 in cash plus 1.9126 shares of Frontier for each Spirit share.
The Denver-based airline also raised the amount it would pay Miramar, Florida-based Spirit if antitrust regulators stop the deal — from $250 million to $350 million — matching JetBlue's proposed breakup fee.
Spirit said that, given the sweetened terms, its board reiterated its unanimous recommendation that shareholders approve the Frontier offer at a special meeting next Thursday.
Frontier's move was the latest gambit in a fight between Frontier and JetBlue to see who gets the nation's largest discount airline. On Monday, New York-based JetBlue raised its all-cash offer to $33.50 per share, or more than $3.6 billion.
Carnival shares cruise higher on gains in revenue, bookings
MIAMI | Long-battered shares of Carnival Corp. jumped more than 12% Friday as the cruise line owner reported a big increase in revenue, occupancy levels, and bookings for future trips.
However, the company posted a $1.83 billion second-quarter loss and said the effects of the pandemic and higher fuel prices will lead to another loss in the third quarter.
Carnival, which operates nine cruise brands, said 91% of its fleet is sailing again. Ship occupancy in the quarter that ended last month rose to 69%, compared with 54% in the previous quarter. Bookings nearly doubled from the first quarter and were the strongest since the beginning of the pandemic, the company said.
EU leaders endorse Croatia's switch to euro currency
BRUSSELS | European Union leaders agreed Friday that Croatia will join the group of countries using the euro, bringing the number of nations sharing the currency to 20 starting in January.
"The euro is the monetary expression of our shared destiny and has been part of our European dream," said EU Council President Charles Michel, who chaired a summit of bloc leaders in Brussels. "Now, the dream comes true for Croatia."
Following talks with EU lawmakers and the European Central Bank, the process will conclude with the expected adoption in July of three legal acts that will enable the switch.
Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach
TOKYO | Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker's ambitions to roll out electric cars.
Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash.
"Until the remedy is available, no one should drive these vehicles," the company said in a statement.
Among the vehicles subject to the latest recall, about 2,200 were destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan, and 60 for the rest of Asia, according to Toyota. They were produced between March and June.
