Southwest's strong 2022 rebound soured by holiday debacle
DALLAS | Southwest Airlines is anticipating a money-losing fourth quarter after a winter storm and technology meltdown led to nearly 17,000 canceled flights and stranded hundreds of thousands of holiday travelers.
The cancellations will result in a pretax hit of $725 million to $825 million from lost revenue, plus extra costs, including reimbursements for travelers and premium pay for employees, Southwest said Friday in a regulatory filing.
The storm and slow recovery was a devastating turn financially and reputationally for the Dallas-based carrier, which led all U.S. airlines in profit during the first nine months of 2022, a year of recovery for the pandemic-battered airline industry.
Supply chain woes caused U.S. auto sales to fall 8% last year
DETROIT — Shortages of computer chips and other parts continued to hobble the U.S. auto industry last year. That led to sales dropping 8% from 2021 to the lowest level in more than a decade.
But there's good news for consumers in the gloomy numbers: Vehicle supplies on dealer lots are growing, albeit slowly, and automakers expect at least a small easing in prices this year.
Automakers reported Wednesday that they sold 13.9 million cars, trucks, SUVs and vans last year as the parts shortage limited factory output amid high demand for new vehicles. It was the lowest sales number since 2011 when the economy was recovering from the Great Recession.
Europe's inflation slows again but cost of living still high
LONDON | Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again. While the cost of living is still painfully high, the slowdown is a sign that the worst might be over for weary consumers.
The European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Friday that the consumer price index for the 19 countries that used the euro currency rose 9.2% in December from a year earlier.
That's the slowest pace since August and the second straight decline in inflation since June 2021. Croatia joined the eurozone on Jan. 1. The main driver of inflation has been energy prices, which slowed as natural gas costs slipped from all-time highs this summer. Food price gains held fairly steady.
Macy's tempers holiday sales outlook
NEW YORK — Macy's is tempering its sales outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter after shoppers spent less than expected during the lull between Thanksgiving weekend and the final days before Christmas.
The New York-based department store chain, which also operates upscale Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury stores, said Friday that sales for the November-to-January period will fall in the low end to midpoint of its expected range of $8.16 billion to $8.4 billion. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the period should meet the projected range of $1.47 to $1.67, Macy's said.
Analysts expect Macy's fourth-quarter sales to reach $8.3 billion and earnings per share of $1.61, according to FactSet.
