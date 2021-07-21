Stocks climb on Wall Street as more company earnings roll in
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street for a second straight day Wednesday following a sharp drop at the beginning of the week.
The stock market has begun looking past the pandemic and toward what the recovery looks like, said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
"Now there is some degree of question: what is the pace, the degree of that economic recovery from here?" Northey said.
The S&P 500 gained 35.63 points to 4,358.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286.01 points, or 0.8%, to 34,798, and the Nasdaq composite added 133.08 points, or 0.9%, to 14,631.95. The Dow and Nasdaq have also recouped their losses from Monday's sell-off.
The Russell 2000 index outpaced the other major indexes with a gain of 39.74 points, or 1.8%, to 2,234.04.
Ford, Argo AI to deploy autonomous vehicles on Lyft network
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. and a self-driving vehicle company it partly owns will join with the Lyft ride-hailing service to offer autonomous rides on the Lyft network.
The service using Ford vehicles and a driving system developed by Pittsburgh-based Argo AI will begin in Miami later this year and start in Austin, Texas, in 2022. It will start with human backup drivers and go fully autonomous at an unspecified date.
The cars will gather data to lay the groundwork to deploy 1,000 robotaxis on the Lyft network in multiple markets during the next five years, the companies said Wednesday in a statement.
Japan's Toyota adds 'kei' makers to technology partnership
TOKYO | Japan's top automaker Toyota is adding two companies specializing in tiny "kei" cars, Daihatsu and Suzuki, to a partnership in commercial vehicles it set up with Hino and Isuzu earlier this year.
In announcing the deal Wednesday, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said it will speed up efforts to become more ecological and sustainable because kei cars make up about 40% of the Japanese auto market.
Fuel-efficient kei cars, defined by their small size and maximum 0.66 liter engine size, are popular with farmers, deliveries and retailers. Their tiny size is a plus for maneuvering through Japan's tiny roads and fitting into small parking spaces.
Hong Kong police charge 4 journalists with collusion
HONG KONG — Hong Kong national security police on Wednesday charged four former senior employees at the now-defunct Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper over alleged foreign collusion to endanger national security, weeks after the newspaper was forced to close after authorities froze its assets.
Lam Man-chung, who was the executive editor-in-chief of Apple Daily, was arrested Wednesday, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper, which cited an unnamed source. He is the eighth person from the newspaper arrested in recent weeks.
Three other former Apple Daily journalists — Associate Publisher and Deputy Chief Editor Chan Pui-man, and editorial writers Fung Wai-kong and Yeung Ching-kee — were also detained Wednesday after their bail was revoked, according to local media reports.
