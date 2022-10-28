Oil giants rake in steep profits amid high energy prices
Oil companies brought in staggering profits once again as people worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices.
Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.66 billion in net income. The Irving, Texas company said Friday that it booked $112.07 billion in quarterly revenue, more than double the revenue it received last year during the same period.
Chevron had $11.23 billion in profits, almost reaching the record profits it attained last quarter, and the San Ramon, California, company brought in $66.64 billion in revenues.
Shares of Exxon Mobil added about 2% in midday trading, while Chevron added less than 1%.
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035
BRUSSELS | European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.
The deal EU negotiators sealed Thursday night is the first agreement of the bloc's "Fit for 55" package, which the bloc's executive commission set up to achieve the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% over this decade.
Under the deal, carmakers will be required to reduce the emissions of new cars sold by 55% in 2030, compared to 2021, before reaching a 100% cut five years later. The European Parliament and member states must formally approve the agreement before it comes into force.
Japan Cabinet OKs $200B spending plan to counter inflation
TOKYO | Japan's Cabinet approved Friday a hefty economic package including $200 billion in government spending to counter the blow to household budgets from inflation, signaling that the greater concern of its policymakers is that the economy will stall, not overheat.
While central banks around the world are raising interest rates aggressively to try to tame decades-high inflation, with its own inflation rate near 3%, Japan has stuck mainly to using fiscal measures, or government spending, to counter that challenge.
The Bank of Japan underscored that when, wrapping up a policy meeting Friday, it stuck to its longstanding policy of keeping its benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1%.
Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up
BERLIN — The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending, official figures showed Friday. But the immediate outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October.
Gross domestic product expanded by 0.3% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter, the Federal Statistical Office said. That followed a slight increase of 0.1% in the second quarter.
The government said earlier this month that GDP was believed to have shrunk in the third quarter and was expected to decline again in the last three months of the year as well as the first three months of 2023 before beginning to recover. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is one technical definition of recession.
