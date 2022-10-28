Consumer Confidence

A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station Tuesday in Miami.

 Associated Press

Oil giants rake in steep profits amid high energy prices

Oil companies brought in staggering profits once again as people worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.