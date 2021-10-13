Fed officials: Bond purchases could end by middle of 2022
WASHINGTON | Federal Reserve officials agreed at their last meeting that if the economy continued to improve, they could start reducing their monthly bond purchases as soon as next month and bring them to an end by the middle of 2022.
Fed officials also said that the reduction, or tapering, of bond purchases could begin in the middle of November or December.
The Fed is widely expected to announce the tapering at its next meeting, to be held Nov. 2-3.
Deere workers prepare for strike after rejecting contract
MOLINE, Ill. | More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers appear ready to go on strike if negotiators can’t deliver a new agreement by the end of Wednesday.
The United Auto Workers union has said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached by 11:59 p.m. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others.
The contracts being under negotiation cover 14 Deere plants across the United States, including seven in Iowa, four in Illinois and one each in Kansas, Colorado and Georgia.
U.S. regulators seek answers from Tesla over lack of recall
DETROIT | U.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn’t file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators.
In a letter to Tesla, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the electric car maker Tuesday that it must recall vehicles if an over-the-internet update deals with a safety defect.
In August the agency opened an investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot after getting multiple reports of vehicles crashing into emergency vehicles with warning lights flashing that were stopped on highways.
China exports up 28% in September
BEIJING | China’s exports rose at a slightly faster pace in September while demand for imports of iron ore and other commodities eased as a property construction boom cooled and authorities enforced curbs on energy use.
Customs data showed exports rose 28.1% to $305.7 billion. Imports rose 17.6% to $240 billion, less than the previous month’s 33% increase.
The politically sensitive trade surplus with the U.S. rose to $42 billion in September from nearly $38 billion in August, the report said.
—From AP reports
