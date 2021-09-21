After a wobbly day, major indexes end mixed on Wall Street
A late-afternoon burst of buying on Wall Street faded in the final minutes of trading Tuesday, leaving the major stock indexes mixed.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after spending much of the day wavering between small gains and losses. The modest pullback followed the benchmark index's biggest drop in four months a day earlier.
The S&P 500 fell 3.54 points to 4,354.19, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 50.63 points, or 0.1%, to 33,919.84. The Nasdaq composite rose 32.49 points, or 0.2%, to 14,746.49.
Small company stocks also managed gains. The Russell 2000 index rose 3.98 points, or 0.2%, to 2,186.18.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged higher to 1.32% from 1.31% late Monday.
U.S. sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue
The Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue, claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares.
The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in New York and Boston and reduce JetBlue's incentive to compete against American in other parts of the country.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the lawsuit was about ensuring fair competition that lets Americans fly at affordable prices.
American and JetBlue vowed to fight the lawsuit and to continue their alliance unless a court orders them to stop.
U.S. home construction up 3.9% in August after July drop
WASHINGTON | U.S. home construction rebounded a better-than-expected 3.9% in August with the strength coming in apartment construction.
The August increase left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.62 million units, 17.4% above the pace of a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Housing starts had fallen 6.2% in July.
The August strength came in a 21.6% jump in construction of apartment units which offset a 2.8% fall in construction of single-family homes.
Market debut of Universal Music Group is a smash hit
The market debut of Universal Music Group was a hit with investors Tuesday with optimism about the future of steaming music running high.
Shares jumped nearly 40% to almost $26 per share in trading on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange.
Universal has a huge roster of stars including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, the Beatles and Bob Dylan. Universal has rights to that massive catalog of hits and with the pandemic hitting the music industry hard, it has still thrived as music spreads to other platforms like Spotify, YouTube and TikTok.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.