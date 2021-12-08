Stocks end modestly higher after a choppy day of trading
Major stock indexes weathered a bout of choppy trading on Wall Street Wednesday and closed higher for the third day in a row.
The S&P 500 rose 14.46 points to 4,701.21, and is now up 25.2% for the year. The Dow gained 35.32 points to 35,754.75. The blue chip index swung between a loss of 116 and a gain of 121.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq had also been down in the early going before bouncing back to gain 100.07 points and end at 15,786.99.
Smaller company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 rose 17.92 points, or 0.8%, to 2,271.71.
Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.52% from 1.48% late Tuesday.
Biden order would make U.S. government carbon neutral by 2050
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order to make the federal government carbon-neutral by 2050, aiming for a 65% reduction in planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and an all-electric fleet of car and trucks five years later.
It directs that government buildings use 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030; that the U.S. fleet of cars and trucks become all-electric by 2035; and that federal contracts for goods and services be carbon-free by 2050.
Government buildings should be carbon-free by 2045, including a 50% emissions cut by 2032, Biden said.
EU unveils trade sanction plan to counter foreign coercion
BRUSSELS | The European Union moved Wednesday to set up a system of quick-fire trade sanctions that it could impose on any foreign power, like China, that it accuses of trying to coerce the 27-country bloc for economic or political gain.
The commission says it might be possible to use such a system in China's spat with Lithuania, whose ties with Taiwan have prompted Beijing to downgrade diplomatic relations with the EU member. Lithuania says its trade shipments are no longer being cleared through Chinese customs.
The new system would give the commission the power to impose punitive tariffs, quotas or even limit access to EU markets to deter countries from trying to restrict trade or investment to force a change of EU policy.
Facebook broadens ban on military-linked Myanmar companies
BANGKOK | Facebook's parent company Meta said Wednesday it has expanded its ban on postings linked to Myanmar's military to include all pages, groups, and accounts representing military-controlled businesses. It had already banned advertising from such businesses in February.
The February action, which also banned military and military-controlled state and media entities from Facebook and Instagram, followed the army's seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
The new action came just a day after a high-profile lawsuit was filed in California against Facebook parent Meta Platforms seeking over $150 billion for the company's alleged failure to stop hateful posts that incited violence against the Muslim Rohingya minority by Myanmar's military and its supporters, which crested in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.