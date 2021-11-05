How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
U.S. stocks pushed further into record heights on Friday following an encouraging report on hiring across the country.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 17.47 points, or 0.4%, to 4,697.53. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203.72 points, or 0.6%, to 36,327.95. The Nasdaq rose 31.28 points, 0.2%, to 15,971.59. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 34.65 points, or 1.4%, to 2,437.08.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 92.15 points, or 2%. The Dow is up 508.39 points, or 1.4%. The Nasdaq is up 473.20 points, or 3.1%. The Russell 2000 is up 139.89 points, or 6.1%.
Airbnb reports $834 million 3Q profit as revenue soars
Airbnb said Thursday that it earned $834 million on record revenue in the third quarter as more people got vaccinated and went back to traveling.
Airbnb said its net income was nearly four times the $219 million that it earned a year earlier and nearly triple the $267 million it reported in the third quarter of 2019.
Revenue rose 67% from a year ago and 36% from the same quarter in 2019, to $2.24 billion. Analysts expected $2.06 billion, according to FactSet.
Peloton hits the wall after sprinting through pandemic
SILVER SPRING, Md. | Peloton suffered its worst day as a publicly traded company Friday after telling investors that it will likely lose more money than it had expected in fiscal 2022.
The exercise bike and treadmill company thrived during the pandemic, recording its first and only profitable quarters. Those sky-high sales have stalled, however, since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
Late Thursday, the New York City company said that it expects those lucrative subscriptions to drop 6% and losses in 2022 of between $425 million and $475 million. That's a lot more red ink than its previous guidance of $325 million in losses.
Chauvin, ex-wife plead not guilty to tax evasion charges
MINNEAPOLIS | A judge entered not guilty pleas on tax evasion charges Friday on behalf of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd's death, and for the officer's ex-wife.
Washington County District Judge Sheridan Hawley also set the next court date in the case for Jan. 21. A trial date has not been set.
The nine felony tax evasion counts filed in July of 2020 allege that Derek and Kellie Chauvin underreported their joint income by $464,433 from 2014 through 2019, including more than $95,000 for his off-duty security work.
