U.S. stocks take a late turn lower, marking 2nd straight loss
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 to its second straight loss after a five-day winning streak.
The S&P 500 index fell 47.81 points to 4,400.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 382.59 points, or 1.1%, to 34,960.69. The Nasdaq composite lost 130.27 points, or 0.9%, to 14,525.91.
Small company stocks also fell, sending the Russell 2000 index down by 18.39 points, or 0.8%, to 2,158.78.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.27% from 1.25% late Tuesday.
Robinhood's crypto trading surges, as overall growth slows
NEW YORK | After helping a new generation of investors get into stocks, Robinhood is increasingly doing the same for cryptocurrencies.
Robinhood also said Wednesday that it lost $501.7 million, or $2.16 per share, compared with a profit of $57.6 million, or 9 cents per share, in last year's second quarter. Most of the loss was due to accounting changes related to a fundraising round it undertook early this year.
The loss was no surprise after the company had earlier given preliminary estimated results for the quarter. The company's slowdown in revenue growth was also expected — it more than halved to 131% from 309% in the first three months of the year — and the company again said revenue will likely drop in the summer from the spring.
Target extends streak even as online sales growth cools
NEW YORK | Target's streak of strong results extended into its latest quarter but its skyrocketing online sales growth has come back to earth.
The Minneapolis retailer reported Wednesday that sales at its stores that have been open for at least a year rose 8.7% in the three-month period that ended July 31.
Target's online sales rose 10% its fiscal second quarter, compared to a 195% surge in the year-ago period. It was also a slowdown from the first three months of the year, when online sales soared 50% from a year ago.
Ford, Robert Wood Johnson foundations fund tenant clout
Two of the nation's wealthiest foundations have created a new $7.5 million fund to help give tenants more say in housing matters, as millions of Americans struggle to make rent and face possible eviction as a result of the pandemic.
The HouseUS Fund, supported by the Ford and Robert Wood Johnson foundations has committed about $1.6 million this year to grassroots organizations that are working to help people stay in their homes. The fund will also support groups that advocate to provide renters with access to lawyers and eliminate certain late fees and penalties levied by landlords, among other things.
With a goal of raising a total of $20 million, the fund's co-directors, Syma Mirza and Kevin Simowitz, say HouseUS will not focus on providing low-interest loans or grants to help reduce risk for lenders that finance homes for low-income residents, things that philanthropy has often done to support affordable housing. Instead, the co-directors would like to help tenants organize and have more say in securing a place to live for the long run.
