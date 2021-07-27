U.S. home prices surge 17% in May, fastest in 17 years
WASHINGTON | Prices for U.S. homes rose faster in May than they have in 17 years as surging demand for housing outstripped the supply.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, soared 17% in May from a year earlier on top of a 15% jump in April. The May increase was the biggest since August 2004.
The hottest markets were Phoenix (where prices surged 25.9%), San Diego (24.7%) and Seattle (23.4%). All 20 cities reported faster year-over-year growth in May than they did in April.
The U.S. housing market has been hot. Many Americans, tired of being cooped up at home during the pandemic, have traded in apartments and small homes in city for bigger houses in the suburbs. The Federal Reserve's easy money policies have also kept mortgage rates near historic lows, pushing up demand for housing.
Consumer confidence up slightly in July
SILVER SPRING, Md. | U.S. consumer confidence was largely unchanged between June and July, holding to the lofty heights that were last seen near the beginning of 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic throttled the U.S. and global economies.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index inched up in July to 129.1, above last month's reading of 128.9. It's the sixth straight month that the measurement has risen.
The appraisal of current business conditions among Americans ticked up slightly to 160.3, from 159.6 in June. Short term expectations came in at 108.4, barely down from 108.5 last month.
Consumers' view of the labor market was essentially flat from June to July, with 54.9% of consumers saying jobs are "plentiful," up from 54.7%.
Franco added that short-term inflation expectations eased but remain elevated.
UPS earns $2.7 billion but volume dips as stores reopen
ATLANTA | Free from the pandemic lockdowns of last year, more shoppers are venturing into stores and relying just a bit less on brown UPS trucks.
United Parcel Service said Tuesday that it earned almost $2.7 billion in the second quarter. However, domestic volume was weaker than Wall Street expected, and the company's shares tumbled nearly 7% in afternoon trading.
Higher rates helped the delivery giant boost revenue, but shipping volume fell nearly 1% worldwide and almost 3% in the United States.
Company executives said they couldn't match the surge in online shopping and home deliveries during the height of the pandemic.
White House lauds end to Aon-Willis deal in antitrust push
The White house on Tuesday lauded the termination of a proposed $30 billion tie-up between Aon and Willis Towers Watson that would have created the largest insurance broker in the world.
Last month, the Justice Department sued to block the all-stock deal, saying that it could eliminate competition, raise prices and hamper innovation.
And this month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order targeting what he labeled anticompetitive practices in tech, health care and other parts of the economy, declaring it would fortify an American ideal "that true capitalism depends on fair and open competition."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.