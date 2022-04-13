California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026
SACRAMENTO, Calif. | California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases, an aggressive target set as part of the goal to phase out the sale of gas-powered cars by the middle of next decade.
The proposal released Tuesday by the California Air Resources Board would slowly raise the sale of new cars that are electric, hydrogen-powered or plug-in hybrids to 100% by 2035.
U.K. inflation rises at the fastest pace in 30 years
LONDON | British consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in 30 years last month, fueled by soaring costs for household energy and motor fuels — the latest figures as inflation surges around the world.
Inflation in the United Kingdom accelerated to 7% in the 12 months through March, the highest annual rate since March 1992.
The U.K. faces what economists say will be the biggest drop in living standards since the mid-1950s as rocketing energy costs, rising food prices and tax increases overshadow higher wages.
Bed Bath & Beyond snared by ongoing supply issues
Bed Bath & Beyond was unable to overcome supply issues during the final quarter of the year that have tripped up the home goods chain for months and it warned Wednesday that those problems are carrying over into the new year.
For the three months ended Feb. 26, sales fell 22% to $2.05 billion.
—From AP reports
