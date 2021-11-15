A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon just outside of St. Joseph.
Joshua Oliver, 36, of Agency, Missouri, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 169 in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The vehicle drove off the north side of the roadway, went airborne, struck a tree and overturned.
The accident occurred about a half-mile south of St. Joseph at about 3 p.m.
Oliver was transported to Mosaic Life Care, where he was pronounced dead.
