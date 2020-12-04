Lead: How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks returned to record highs on Wall Street Friday as traders took a discouraging jobs report as a sign that Congress may finally move on delivering more aid for the pandemic-stricken economy.

The major U.S. stock indexes each set new highs. In another bullish signal, small-company stocks, which stand to benefit greatly from an improving economy, rose much more than the rest of the market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 32.40 points, or 0.9%, to 3,699.12. The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 248.74 points, or 0.8%, to 30,218.26. The Nasdaq composite climbed 87.05 points, or 0.7%, to 12,464.23. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 43.75 points, or 2.4%, to 1,892.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 60.77 points, or 1.7%. The Dow rose 307.89 points, or 1%. The Nasdaq added 258.38 points, or 2.1%. The Russell 2000 picked up 37.18 points, or 2%.

Japan PM pledges $19B to promote ecological businesses

TOKYO | Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged a 2 trillion yen ($19 billion) fund on Friday to promote ecological businesses and innovation to achieve his goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

Suga, who took office in mid-September, set climate change as one of his main policy goals along with promoting a digital transformation of Japanese society — issues which were left behind by his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who resigned because of ill health.

"The fund is to bolster environmental investment as we aim to become a global leader in this area," Suga said.

He pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 in a policy speech in October, though it will be a major challenge given Japan's significant reliance on fossil fuel.

Suga, in his first full-fledged news conference since taking office, said Friday that his Cabinet plans next week to approve an economic package that will also include 1 trillion yen ($9.5 billion) to promote the country's digital transformation — a weakness that Japan recognized when companies were requested to allow employees to work from home in response to the coronavirus and many were unable to.

Denmark to end oil, gas extraction in North Sea

COPENHAGEN, Denmark | Denmark has decided to end all oil and gas activities in the North Sea by 2050 and has cancelled its latest licensing round, saying the country is "now putting an end to the fossil fuel era."

The Danish Parliament voted late Thursday to end offshore gas and oil extraction, which had started in 1972 and made the country the largest producer in the European Union. Non EU-members Norway and Britain are larger producers, with a bigger presence in the North Sea.

Denmark is this year estimated to pump a bit over 100,000 barrels of crude oil and oil equivalents a day, according to the government.

That is relatively little in a global context. The U.K. produces about ten times that amount while the U.S., the world's largest producer, pumped over 19 million barrels of oil a day last year. Environmental activists nevertheless said the move was significant as it shows the way forward in the fight against climate change.

Greenpeace called it "a landmark decision toward the necessary phase-out of fossil fuels."

After being fined by U.S., Hyundai recalls more vehicles

DETROIT | A week after being fined by regulators for delaying safety recalls, Hyundai is recalling about 130,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines could fail.

The recall covers certain 2012 Santa Fe SUVs, 2015 and 2016 Veloster cars, and Sonata Hybrid cars from 2011 through 2013 and 2016. The vehicles have 2.4-liter, 2-liter or 1.6-liter engines.

The recall will address a manufacturing issue that could cause the connecting rod bearings to wear out and the engines to fail, Hyundai said. A damaged connecting rod could puncture the engine block, causing the engine to stall. It also could let oil leak onto hot surfaces, increasing the risk of a fire.

The failures are caused by machining debris that can restrict oil flow. Documents posted Friday on NHTSA's website say that owners could hear abnormal knocking sounds from the engine and see warning lights before any failure or fire.