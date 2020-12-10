Lead: Butterball to cut operations in Carthage, costing 450 jobs

CARTHAGE, Mo. | Butterball plans to cut about 450 jobs from is processing plant in Carthage next spring, the company announced Wednesday.

The reductions, which won't take effect until March 1, are needed to align the company's products with consumer demand, Butterball officials said in a statement.

The plant will continue to produce ground turkey and turkey burgers, The Joplin Globe reported.

"Long-term adverse conditions in the commodities market, where Butterball has routinely sold excess protein produced at the facility, has resulted in the need to ramp down certain production processes at this location," the statement said.

A "limited number" of turkey growers in the Midwest will be affected by the change but Butterball does not anticipate reductions for Carthage-area growers.

Butterball employees affected by the changes will have a chance to relocate to other company plants and will be offered severance packages, Butterball President and CEO Jay Jandrain said in a statement.

Airbnb shares more than double in price in long-awaited IPO

Airbnb proved its resilience in a year that has upended global travel. Now it needs to prove it can live up to investors' sky-high expectations.

The San Francisco-based home sharing company made a triumphant debut on the public market Thursday. Its shares closed at $144.71 apiece, more than double the $68 price that Airbnb had set. The closing price gave the company a valuation of just over $100 billion. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "ABNB."

Instead of the traditional ringing of the bell prior to the trading day, Airbnb presented a video of Airbnb hosts from around the world ringing their doorbells. In a video message, CEO Brian Chesky also thanked the millions of guests who have stayed at its listings. In 2019 alone, 54 million guests stayed at an Airbnb.

November consumer prices up 0.2% as energy costs rise

WASHINGTON | U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November as a rise in the cost of energy and a number of other goods offset a drop in food costs.

The gain in the consumer price index followed a flat reading in October and matched the 0.2% September advance, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Still, the increase is far below the 0.6% gains in June and July as the country began to reopen after the pandemic throttled economic activity in the spring.

Overall prices are up a modest 1.2% over the past year while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, has increased 1.6% over the past 12 months. For November, core inflation was up 0.2%, matching the overall price gain.

Inflation has been dormant for most of the past decade, allowing the Federal Reserve to push interest rates to ultra-low levels to provide support for an economy struggling to emerge from a pandemic-related recession.

In November, food prices dipped 0.1% while energy prices were up 0.4%. The energy gain reflected increases in electricity and natural gas which offset a 0.4% drop in gasoline prices.

Prices in a number of areas did show increases with airline fares, clothing costs, auto insurance and prices for hotel and motel rooms all rising.

The price for used cars and trucks, medical care and new cars declined in November.

Economists expect that inflation will remain under control in coming months until vaccines are widely available and consumers feel more confident shopping or taking part in other public activities.

"Inflation will remain low in the near term," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial. "Although some prices are rising because of improved demand and constricted supply, there are still huge swathes of excess capacity in many parts of the economy in industries such as hotels, airlines and energy."