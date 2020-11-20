How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press undefined

Wall Street closed out an up-and-down week on a down note Friday, handing the S&P 500 its first weekly loss in three weeks.

Technology, financial and industrial companies drove much of the selling, which turned volatile in the final hour of regular trading. Treasury yields were mostly lower, a sign of caution in the market. Stock indexes around the world made modest moves.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 24.33 points, or 0.7%, to 3,557.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 219.75 points, or 0.7%, to 29,263.48.

The Nasdaq composite gave up an early gain and dropped 49.74 points, or 0.4%, to 11,854.97.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index rose 1.21 points, or 0.1%, to 1,785.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 27.61 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow dropped 216.33 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq rose 25.68 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 gained 41.30 points, or 2.4%.

UN chief calls for solidarity in vaccine distribution ahead of G20

NEW YORK — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for solidarity among major economic powers, as he pushed for the fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

Speaking ahead of the G20 leaders' summit in Saudi Arabia, Guterres said the recent breakthroughs on vaccines "offer a ray of hope."

"But that ray of hope needs to reach everyone," he added. "Solidarity is indeed survival."

Guterres said he hopes the global Covax vaccine initiative will be "the main instrument to guarantee that indeed vaccines will become a global public good, available and affordable for all."

"The G20 has a very important role, and I appeal to all G20 members to become members of the Covax," he told a news conference in New York.

Roughly 160 developed and developing nations have already committed to Covax, including China. The United States has not.

Countries have already invested $10 billion in the effort to develop vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, but $28 billion more are needed, including $4.2 billion before the end of the year, the U.N. chief said.

Tyson suspends Iowa plant managers amid virus betting claim

By RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyson Foods suspended top officials at its largest pork plant on Thursday and launched an investigation into allegations that they bet on how many workers would get infected during a widespread coronavirus outbreak.

The company's president and CEO, Dean Banks, said he was "extremely upset" about the allegations against managers at its plant in Waterloo, Iowa, saying they do not represent the company's values. He said Tyson has retained the law firm Covington & Burling LLP to conduct an investigation, which will be led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

"If these claims are confirmed, we'll take all measures necessary to root out and remove this disturbing behavior from our company," Banks said in a statement.

Banks said the accused managers have been suspended without pay. He traveled to Waterloo on Thursday to explain the company's response to workers, who were dismissed early from the first shift, Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said.

Rolls-Royce settles discrimination allegations, to pay $135K

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Aircraft components manufacturer Rolls-Royce has agreed to pay $135,000 to 26 women who were not selected for machine operating roles at the its factory in Virginia.

Under the federal settlement, the company will give back pay plus interest to women who applied to its manufacturing facility in Prince George, and also provide jobs to four of the women, the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs announced Tuesday.

The federal agency said a "compliance evaluation" showed that the federal contractor discriminated against the female applicants, who had applied for the roles in 2017.

The company has denied wrongdoing. They said in a statement Wednesday that "no confirmed findings were assessed," and that they are "fully compliant under the law."

"We are eager to begin the important work of strengthening our hiring practices," the company said, adding that the allegations raised in the agency's review "were specific to one job classification at one facility, and relate to hiring in 2017 only," the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

British-based Rolls-Royce has its North American headquarters in Reston, Virginia. They announced in August that they will close the Prince George County factory by the middle of next year due to a decline in global travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 280 jobs will be lost when the factory closes.